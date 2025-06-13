Good reasons to invest in Somaliland

Somaliland is scheduled to host a major trade and investment summit in July 2025. The event will focus on the Somaliland’s economic opportunities and its ongoing efforts to attract investment and establish itself as a key player in the Horn of Africa.
Somaliland’s Representative to EU Ambassador Kaysar Maxamed urged EU companies and businesses leaders to seize investment opportunities in Somaliland.
Why Somaliland? What the country which regained its freedom in 1991 can offer those who would like to invest?
Somaliland has witnessed a great deal of progress over the last 30 years of self-governance. Peace and stability have been restored through the eﬀorts of the people of Somaliland. Democratic systems have been established and have continued to evolve after five successful parliamentary and local elections.
Somaliland is Strategic positioned in the center of the Horn of Africa and along the Gulf of Aden near the entrance to the Bab al-Mandeb and route through Red Sea and Suez Canal, a Major sea-lane through with one-third of the world’s shipping passes.
The Economic System of Somaliland is a free market system based on supply and demand with little or no Government control. Somaliland Enjoys open Market policies that are designed to eliminate discrimination against foreign investors, business projects, Investments and Financial transactions. To promote new opportunities and Innovation.
Somaliland is rich in mineral resources deposits of many kinds of gemstones like Emerald, Sapphire, Ruby, Aquamarine, Opal and any kind of Garnet. There are also plenty of other minerals in Somaliland, such as industrial minerals like iron ore, titanium, aluminium, tungsten, tin, galena and other rare earth metals like columbite-tantalite, molybdenum and many other rare minerals which are only found few places in the world.
Investors will enjoy a 100% three to ﬁve year’s tax holiday on proﬁts and 100% custom exemption on imported raw materials, machinery, equipment, installation and any other ouYits, supplies and components imported for production purposes are exempted from import custom duties.
Somaliland Government stands for establishing viable Public Private Partnerships (PPPs) to address large scale infrastructure development that are beyond the ﬁnancing capacities of the Government.
Both foreigners and Somali landers are freely able to purchase and sell property as the wish. Land ownership rights are strongly upheld within Somaliland.
Investments that have been properly registered with and approved by the Board may not be expropriated unless there is no other method by which the government can safeguard the “public interest.
Kaysar Maxamed, Somaliland’s Representative to the EU Ambassador