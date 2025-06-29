Dahabshiil and Save the Children Launch Strategic Partnership to Boost Child Welfare in Horn of Africa

Dahabshiil Group, a leading pan-African financial services provider, and global humanitarian organisation Save the Children have launched a strategic partnership aimed at improving child welfare across the Horn of Africa and beyond.
The partnership was unveiled at a high-level event in Nairobi, bringing together government officials, development leaders, and business representatives. The collaboration aims to align Dahabshiil’s financial infrastructure and remittance network with Save the Children’s humanitarian expertise to deliver health, education, and protection services to vulnerable communities.
Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Health, Aden Duale, who attended the event, welcomed the initiative, linking it to Kenya’s development agenda. “This partnership supports our Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda, especially expanding Universal Health Coverage for the most vulnerable,” he said. “It also embodies the spirit of Sustainable Development Goal 17—strengthening global partnerships for sustainable development.”
Abdirashid Duale, CEO of Dahabshiil Group, said the collaboration formalises a long-standing relationship with Save the Children and demonstrates how private sector innovation can complement humanitarian missions. “Dahabshiil has always been committed to supporting communities, especially during crises. Through this partnership, we aim to better channel support, including diaspora remittances, to reach those in need more efficiently.”
Save the Children UK CEO Moazzam Malik, also present, said the scale of needs in the region demanded new approaches. “This partnership brings together local knowledge, financial expertise, and humanitarian action to support children in some of the most challenging environments. Our conversations began in 2023, and this agreement enables us to deepen our impact.”
Mohamud M. Hassan, Country Director for Save the Children Somalia, co-hosted the event with Abdirashid Duale. Save the Children Kenya Country Director Pornpun Jib Rabiltossaporn, and Wajir South MP Mohamed Adow also attended, along with representatives from the donor and diplomatic community.
MP Adow described the collaboration as “an investment in the future,” calling it a model for public-private cooperation. “The wellbeing of children must remain at the heart of long-term development strategies,” he said.
Dahabshiil’s history of social engagement—including support during droughts, floods and displacement—stems from its founding mission, noted Duale. “We are building on a legacy of giving back, inspired by our founder Haji Mohamed Said.”
The initiative is seen as a bold example of cross-sector collaboration, as humanitarian organisations increasingly seek to partner with business leaders to address systemic challenges. Both organisations pledged to scale up joint efforts in the coming years, responding to the growing needs of children and families across the Horn of Africa.