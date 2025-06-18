Boats donated by Sweden to the Somaliland Coast Guard reach Berbera’s Port on October 14th

EUCAP has facilitated the successful arrival in the port of the coastal city of Berbera of three boats donated by Sweden to the Somaliland Coast Guard.

The boats arrived in Berbera on October 14th.

This is part of an ongoing project, inclusive of advising and training, aiming at enhancing the Somaliland Coast Guard capacity in countering Human-Trafficking and to improve their maritime capabilities.

The activities are a testimony of an effective and successful cooperation among the Somaliland Coast Guard, the Berbera Maritime and Fishing Academy (involved in training activities), Swedish and European experts under EU coordination (EUCAP).

