U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Slams Somalia Over China-Backed Ban on Taiwanese Travelers

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Senator Jim Risch has strongly condemned Somalia’s recent ban on travelers holding Taiwanese passports, accusing Mogadishu of succumbing to Chinese pressure and undermining democratic values.
“By rejecting Taiwanese travel documents, Somalia’s government bows to China’s unreasonable demands and claims sovereignty over Somaliland,” Risch stated via the committee’s official platform. “But territory more firmly in its control remains a hub for arms traffickers and militants. The contradiction is clear.”
Risch’s comments follow a wave of international concern after Somalia’s Defense Minister Ahmed Moalim Fiqi—formerly the Foreign Minister—launched threats against both Somaliland and Taiwan. Fiqi alleged that Taiwan was helping train Somaliland’s military forces and vowed to “strangle Somaliland by any means necessary” in retaliation for closer ties between Hargeisa and Taipei.
On April 30, the Somali Civil Aviation Authority announced a full ban on Taiwanese passport holders from entering Somalia, asserting control over airspace claimed by the Republic of Somaliland. The move drew immediate praise from China, which reaffirmed its support for Somalia’s “One-China” stance.
Taiwan rebuked the decision, labeling it “diplomatic bullying,” while Somaliland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the threats as “baseless,” insisting Somalia has no legal or administrative authority over Somaliland’s territory.
“The Government of Somalia has neither legal nor administrative jurisdiction within the territory of Somaliland, and its declarations have no bearing on the Republic,” the statement read.
Meanwhile, U.S. interest in Somaliland continues to rise. In recent years, multiple U.S. congressional delegations have visited Hargeisa, and discussions are advancing on legislation that could lead to direct cooperation and potentially the establishment of a U.S. diplomatic office in Somaliland.
Analysts note that Somalia’s growing alignment with China could pose long-term diplomatic challenges with Washington, particularly as Beijing expands its influence across East Africa through strategic investments and political backing.
Senator Risch’s statement marks one of the strongest U.S. responses yet to Somalia’s shift in foreign policy and highlights increasing bipartisan support in Washington for Taiwan and Somaliland’s shared pursuit of democratic engagement and international recognition.
