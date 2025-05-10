Trump says India, Pakistan agree to ‘full and immediate ceasefire’

Trump says India, Pakistan agree to ‘full and immediate ceasefire’

In a post on his Truth Social site, US President Donald Trump says India and Pakistan have agreed to a “full and immediate ceasefire”.

There was no immediate comment from India or Pakistan.

Here’s what Trump wrote in full: “After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE.

“Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

