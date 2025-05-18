Taiwan Congratulates Somaliland on 34th National Day, Reaffirms Deepening Ties

By Mohamed Duale | Horndiplomat Newsroom | May 18, 2025
Taipei – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of China (Taiwan) has extended a warm and public congratulation to Somaliland on the occasion of its 34th National Day, marking another year since the Horn of Africa nation unilaterally declared independence from Somalia in 1991.
In a message shared on official social media channels, Taiwan praised Somaliland’s democratic journey and regional role, stating:
“Taiwan warmly congratulates Somaliland on its 34th National Day for its democratic achievements & steadfast commitment to regional peace & stability in the Horn Of Africa. Our cooperation shall go from strength to strength. A friend in need is a friend indeed.”
The message reflects the deepening diplomatic and developmental partnership between the two democracies—each navigating unique challenges in the international arena. Despite limited formal recognition on the global stage, both Taiwan and Somaliland have leveraged their relationship to promote shared values of democracy, resilience, and mutual development.
Since establishing diplomatic ties in 2020, Taiwan has invested in various sectors in Somaliland, including healthcare, agriculture, digital innovation, and education. Key initiatives include the Taiwan Technical Mission and Taiwan Medical Mission, both of which continue to deliver tangible support to local communities in Somaliland.
In recent years, this bilateral relationship has become an inspiring example of how unrecognized or diplomatically constrained entities can build strong, meaningful partnerships grounded in mutual interests and shared values. Taiwan’s unwavering support has fostered deep admiration and trust among Somaliland’s leadership and civil society.
As Somaliland marks 34 years since its declaration of independence, Taiwan’s message is a significant show of solidarity—one that reinforces the idea that democratic legitimacy and global partnerships are not solely the domain of formally recognized states.
With both governments vowing to strengthen cooperation, the partnership between Taiwan and Somaliland stands as a testament to the enduring power of friendship and shared aspirations in the international system.
