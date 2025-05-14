Somtuna Shines at Saudi Food Expo: Somaliland’s Blue Economy Makes Waves on the Global Stage

By: Mohamed Duale
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Somtuna, the largest fish processing factory in the Horn of Africa, took center stage at the Saudi Food Exhibition in Riyadh this week, drawing praise for its premium seafood products and high-quality processing standards. The factory, strategically located in the port city of Berbera, is a landmark investment by Dahabshiil Group, one of the most influential conglomerates in the Horn of Africa.
As visitors sampled tuna and other delicacies harvested from the pristine waters of the Gulf of Aden, Somtuna emerged as a powerful symbol of Somaliland’s untapped potential in the blue economy. With its advanced processing facilities and export-ready packaging, the factory is not only providing employment and infrastructure for the region but also positioning Somaliland as a new player in global seafood supply chains.
“This is about more than fish—it’s about building a sustainable, export-driven economy in a region rich with natural resources and ambition,” said a Dahabshiil representative. “Somtuna is proof that Africa can compete at the highest levels of food production and quality assurance.”
The Saudi Food Expo 2025 has become one of the largest and most influential platforms for showcasing food innovation, agricultural investment, and cross-border trade in the Middle East. This year’s edition attracted hundreds of exhibitors and thousands of stakeholders from across the globe, cementing Saudi Arabia’s position as a regional gateway for food security and economic cooperation.
