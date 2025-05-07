Somaliland’s nationalizing civil forces: A significant State building Milestone

Internal conflicts lead to political instability and societal unrest. Notably, if the clash is about territorial claims or statehood disagreements, it can lead to internal chaos. Furthermore, it influences a state’s position and relations with the outside world and its neighbors. If no immediate and long-term solution is implemented, the government will fail.
Since separating from the rest of Somalia in 1991, Somaliland has gone through numerous stages of state-building. The disarming of clan-based militias between 1994 and 1997 was the first stage of state-building. This is how Somaliland came to be, and it is now seeking worldwide recognition. Despite the fact that this endeavor was surrounded by several deterrents, three years later, citizens trusted the central government with their security and surrendered their army. At this moment, the Somaliland army was established.
A catastrophe that many nations are dealing with is the armed tribal forces. Internal security issues, robbery, murders, economic collapse, and the breakdown of the state apparatus can result from this. The early 1994 Somaliland civil war was a significant challenge that was expensive and time-consuming to resolve. Following the conflict that drove Somaliland out of the Lasanod district in 2023, weapons once more ended up in the hands of civil forces, eastern regions in particular.
To comprehend the present, we must therefore revisit the past. Thus, a conflict between Somaliland troops and anti-Somaliland militia groups -Huwan-broke out in Lasanod at the beginning of 2023. After roughly three months of combat, the conflict changed its focus, and shifted Somaliland against all devils. Various clan-rooted allies from around Somalia have converged in Lasanod areas to oppose Somaliland troops stationed in there.
Somaliland troops were withdrawn from the major military base, Gojacade, in the early hours of August 25, 2023, for the sake of taking into account the life, stability, and security of the community living there. Later, the district and adjacent territories fell into a state of violence, affecting the people and integrations.
As per the former government led by Musa Bihi claimed, national troops had taken a tactical retreat but had not been defeated. Somaliland troops eventually sat their main base in the Oog district, Sool.
However, the fight didn’t finish there. Clan-wearing combatants start fighting against Huwan militias, wreaking havoc in Somaliland. The national troops were positioned in their government-established bases, but the allied forces started attacks on the local populace, and after August 25, there were multiple clashes in which many people were murdered and others were captured. Likewise, the clan’s associated factions won the majority of these fights with the help of the Somaliland military.
This is where the civil forces started. Tribal leaders from Sool, Sanaag, and eastern Togdher districts began collecting weapons and tribal troops to combat against Huwan allies who wanted to ruin Somaliland.
As we all know, the civil forces project assisted national forces and internal security, assisting Somaliland in winning the battle waged by the anti-Somaliland resistances. More precisely, tribal forces had assisted Somaliland in overcoming tough situations and backed the national forces.
The November 2024 elections were held at a time when Somaliland was experiencing internal violence, most notably in the Lasanod district. Fortunately, the Kulmiye ruling government was able to conduct two simultaneous elections to decide Somaliland’s next president for the following five years, as well as the three national parties that would be permitted to compete in legislative and presidential elections for a decade. According to the election results, the Wadani party won the presidential election with a majority of the vote.
The current Irro-led government, which has been in office for four months, has initially accepted full responsibility for nationalizing the civil forces, seeing them as both an opportunity to swiftly recruit thousands of military personnel and a security concern since they can pose a threat to domestic security. Likewise, they put a financial burden on tribes as they pay their salaries.
Wadani led government decided to fully subordinate them under the national military forces. In the same way, the new state leadership saw this as a lifetime prospect to recruit a huge number of soldiers and weaponry to strengthen the country’s military capabilities.
President Irro has already vowed big reforms in military command and named Brigadier General Nimcaan Yusuf Osman (Gahnug), a young man with almost 20 years of military service experience, as commander-in-chief of the military. Not only that, but overhauled the military’s leadership and operation commanders in search of new leadership capable of achieving the military’s defensive objectives.
The ruling system has pledged to carry out this project, the largest ever attempted by the newly elected government, by nationalizing roughly 10,000 troops and all of their weapons and military equipment. The accord was aided by the traditional clan elders from whom these militias emerged, who agreed to the government’s proposal to “nationalize their militias, weaponry, and other military facilities so that they become a national army.”
The project, which was being invented by the President of Somaliland delegated to the Vice President; Mohamed Ali Aw Abdi. The vice president, who is executing this national strategy, achieved this challenging work in less than a month and a half, and it is a historic achievement that signifies Somaliland’s goal for peace and nation-building.
The Vice President, on behalf of the President, successfully persuaded the young civil forces, which were organized along clan lines, to nationalize themselves, weapons, and their military facilities to join the national army. Local traditional leaders, businesspeople, and other government officials all contributed significantly to this decisive milestone.
In his remarks, the nation’s vice president described “the Civil Army Nationalization Project as a comprehensive national strategy. The final civil army registration in the Saraar and Sool regions was nationalized today. Government of Somaliland is in charge of the country’s defense and public security. Let’s now get ready for the state building and unification.”
H.E. President Irro, who seems to be honoring his campaign commitments, commended his deputy for successfully executing a crucial aspect of nation-building. He said “This effort will be a tremendous testament to Mohamed Ali, his government, and will boost his legitimacy, and I salute him.”
Since about 10,000 civil force personnel have joined the army thus far, this scheme is assisting Somaliland in bolstering its security. This is a fantastic military opportunity for the government to quickly acquire armed forces, weapons, and combat vehicles, which will assist the nation improve the dependability of its defense in the eastern regions.
Meanwhile, the new government has escaped a security crisis that could have prevented it from implementing the manifesto of the Wadani party. Irro’s military and security experts induced approach for nationalizing the civilian forces to carry out security and development plans.
The reform and advancement of Somaliland’s major forces served as the foundation for the ruling party’s political agenda. He began his tenure by issuing a decree to raise military salaries by 50% throughout the course of his five years in power. In his speech to both chambers of parliament on April 20th, he also promised to build a military hospital, provide free education for military children, and military rankings based on experience, knowledge and fairness.
The new government launched a National military census project gather official statistics and numbers for the various forces in order to guarantee openness and equity within the military. With the completion of this project in late April, a thorough military census has been obtained and it was another significant turning point in the government’s attempts to combat the corruption that afflicted the military. Likewise it is an employability opportunity for youth.
For this and the other achievements we have outlined above, the Somaliland government deserves praise. The vice president of Somaliland in particular has made history by exhibiting commitment, fortitude, diligence, and integrity. The public’s complete trust in the new government is facilitated by his demonstration to carry out the policies set forth in its manifesto.
Lastly, bandits in this field recommend that these initiatives be continued and that a thorough strategy be made to develop the different national armies. It’s also critical to give these paramilitary troops excellent training and improve their understanding of the military, morality, and national security in general.
About The Author
Mohamed M Jaaj; Freelance Content writer, translator and Finance person. Ms in Financial Engineer.
Contact:jaaj993@gmail.com
The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the Horndiplomat editorial policy.
