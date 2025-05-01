Somaliland Strongly Rejects Somalia’s Statement on Taiwan-issued Documents and Airspace Claims

Hargeisa, May 1, 2025 — The Republic of Somaliland has issued a strong rebuke of a recent statement by the Government of Somalia, which purports to ban the use of Taiwan-issued travel documents and makes assertions over Somaliland’s airspace.
In an official press release issued today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Somaliland condemned the 22 April 2025 statement by Somalia, calling the claims “baseless” and a “direct affront to the principles of peaceful coexistence and regional stability.”
The Ministry reaffirmed Somaliland’s sovereign status, asserting full control over its borders and airspace. “The Government of Somalia has neither legal nor administrative jurisdiction within the territory of Somaliland, and its declarations have no bearing on the Republic,” the statement emphasized.
Somaliland also defended its diplomatic ties with Taiwan, officially the Republic of China, describing its bilateral relations as based on mutual respect and adherence to international diplomatic norms. “Any attempts to disrupt or dictate the foreign policy choices of the Republic of Somaliland are unacceptable and will not be recognized,” the ministry stated.
The press release concluded by reaffirming Somaliland’s commitment to peace, cooperation, and constructive international engagement, urging all parties to respect its sovereignty and territorial integrity.
The diplomatic tension comes at a time when Somaliland and Taiwan continue to strengthen their partnership as two vibrant democracies committed to mutual development, innovation, and international cooperation. Both governments operate independently with their own political systems, institutions, and foreign policies, and they are forging deeper ties based on shared values of sovereignty, democracy, and respect for international norms.
