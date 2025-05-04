Somaliland Signs Landmark MoU with UK ONS to Strengthen and Modernize National Statistics

Hargeisa, Somaliland – In a major step towards modernizing its data systems, the Ministry of Planning and National Development of the Republic of Somaliland has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United Kingdom’s Office for National Statistics (ONS). The agreement is designed to enhance collaboration in the areas of statistical development, data governance, and capacity-building.
The MoU outlines a shared commitment to strengthening Somaliland’s national statistical infrastructure. Under this partnership, both sides will work to improve data production, collection, analysis, and dissemination. The initiative also emphasizes knowledge exchange and technical support, including training programs aimed at equipping staff from Somaliland’s Statistics Department with the skills needed to meet international standards.
“This partnership represents a significant milestone in our journey to build a modern, evidence-based policy environment,” said a spokesperson from the Ministry of Planning and National Development. “By working with the UK ONS, we hope to develop a resilient statistical system that meets both local needs and global benchmarks.”
The UK Office for National Statistics, known for its expertise in official statistics and data strategy, brings a wealth of experience to the collaboration. This MoU reflects the UK’s broader commitment to supporting inclusive development and good governance through data-driven solutions.
Somaliland expressed deep appreciation to the UK ONS for its support, underscoring hopes that this partnership will yield long-term benefits for planning, policy-making, and sustainable development.
Somaliland continues to seek international partnerships and recognition; this agreement signals a forward-looking approach to governance where reliable data serves as the foundation for progress.
