Somaliland President Visits Kenya to Deepen Diplomatic Ties, Open Expanded diplomatic mission

HARGEISA, May 26 (Horndiplomat) – Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro departed Hargeisa on Monday for an official visit to Kenya, where he is expected to open Somaliland’s newly expanded diplomatic mission and hold talks with top Kenyan officials.
Irro’s visit comes as the Horn of Africa territory marks the 34th anniversary since its restoration of statehood.
During his stay in Nairobi, the president is scheduled to meet with senior Kenyan officials to discuss bilateral cooperation on trade, regional security, and development, according to Somaliland government sources.
He will also join members of the Somaliland diaspora in Kenya for celebrations marking the anniversary, and hold meetings with representatives of the international community and development partners based in Nairobi.
The Somaliland mission in Kenya has recently undergone expansion and refurbishment. Its reopening is seen as a key step in Somaliland’s efforts to strengthen its diplomatic footprint in East Africa and broaden international engagement.
The president is accompanied on the visit by the Minister of Presidential Affairs Khadar Hussein Abdi , the Minister of Planning and National Development Kaltun Sh, Hassan , the Minister of Communications and Technology Jamal Mohamed Jama, the Director of the National Intelligence Agency Jama Haji Mohamoud, and the Chief of Staff at the President Office Abdulkadir Eidleh Suleiman.
In addition, the President’s Special Envoy, Ahmed Abdirahman Sh. Bashir, and his Economic Advisor, Abdirahman Duale Beyle, had traveled ahead of the delegation to prepare for the visit.
Somaliland, a former British protectorate, has established itself as a stable and democratic state for over three decades. With a strong track record of peace, successful democratic elections, and robust state institutions, it continues to build its case for formal international recognition.
The visit to Kenya is part of a broader push by the new Irro administration to enhance diplomatic outreach and reaffirm Somaliland’s role as a reliable partner in the Horn of Africa.