Somaliland President Sends Recognition Appeal to 130+ Countries

Hargeisa, May 18, 2025 — On the occasion marking the 34th anniversary of its restored independence, President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro made a powerful appeal to the international community, calling for formal recognition of the Republic of Somaliland.
Speaking during the official National Day celebrations, President Irro revealed he had dispatched a series of presidential letters to over 130 countries around the world—including presidents, prime ministers, kings, and emirs—urging them to recognize the Republic of Somaliland.
“To the international community, I say: Now is the time to recognize the Republic of Somaliland,” President Irro declared in his national address. “We are ready to play a pivotal role in regional security and in driving prosperity across the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea.”
The President reaffirmed Somaliland’s foreign policy is founded on the principles of peace, mutual respect, and constructive partnership. He stated Somaliland is prepared to build strong and cooperative relations with all countries, particularly in a region of increasing geopolitical and strategic importance.
President Irro extended his gratitude to countries that have developed friendly ties and ongoing cooperation with Somaliland, naming Ethiopia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States, Djibouti, Taiwan, Turkey, Kenya, among others.
“On this day of national pride, I have sent letters to world leaders across all 195 member and observer states of the United Nations, urging them to support Somaliland’s rightful place among the nations of the world,” he stated.
May 18, 2025, marks 34 years since Somaliland peacefully regained its independence in 1991. Somaliland has built a stable, democratic state with its own government, regular elections, independent currency, and effective security institutions. Despite its strong track record of self-governance and peace, Somaliland continues to seek formal recognition from the international community.
President Irro’s address and diplomatic outreach signal a renewed and intensified push for global recognition, amid growing international attention on the strategic importance of the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea corridor.
Founded in 2016, Horndiplomat has grown into one of the leading independent media outlets in the Horn of Africa. With a strong commitment to journalism, media development, and press freedom, Horndiplomat serves as a vital source of news, analysis, and in-depth reporting on regional and international affairs.
Horndiplomat covers a wide range of topics, including politics, economy, security, diplomacy, and social issues, providing balanced and insightful reporting that shapes discussions across the region.