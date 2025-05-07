Somaliland President Receives Ethiopian Ambassador, Reaffirms Bilateral Ties

By: Mohamed Duale Hargeisa, Somaliland – — The President of the Republic of Somaliland, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi (Irro), welcomed the Ambassador of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to Somaliland, Mr. Teshome Shunde Hamito, at the Presidential Palace in Hargeisa.
President Irro was accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Abdirahman Dahir Adan. The meeting marked a significant step in reinforcing the longstanding diplomatic relationship between Somaliland and Ethiopia.
During their discussions, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation and emphasized the importance of regular, constructive dialogue. Key areas of mutual interest were explored, including travel facilitation and the movement of people across their shared border.
This engagement follows President Irro’s Annual State of the Nation Address to Parliament, where he announced that preparations are underway for official state visits to Ethiopia. The planned visits aim to deepen cooperation and promote broader regional dialogue.
Since taking office, President Irro has advanced a more assertive foreign policy agenda, focused on elevating Somaliland’s global standing and expanding its diplomatic outreach.
The meeting concluded with mutual understanding and a renewed pledge to foster peaceful, productive relations between the two neighboring nations.
