Somaliland President Meets UK, French, and Ethiopian Ambassadors in Djibouti to Discuss Regional Issues

By: Mohamed Duale
DJIBOUTI CITY, May 22 (Horndiplomat) – Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdilahi irro held talks with the ambassadors of France, Ethiopia, and the United Kingdom to Djibouti, as part of his official visit to the country.
The breakfast meeting focused on regional security, political cooperation, and economic development in the Horn of Africa, Somaliland’s presidency said in a statement.
Irro reaffirmed Somaliland’s commitment to peace and stability in the region and called for collective action to address shared challenges. The talks covered security cooperation, conflict resolution, and maritime safety in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden—critical global shipping routes increasingly affected by regional tensions.
Other areas of discussion included boosting trade, attracting investment, expanding infrastructure, and increasing humanitarian assistance in the Horn of Africa.
