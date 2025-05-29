Somaliland President Meets Kenya’s Ruto, Opens Diplomatic Mission in Nairobi

NAIROBI, May 29 (Horndiplomat) – Somaliland President Dr. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi met with Kenyan President Dr Williams Ruto in Nairobi on May 29, 2025, during his official visit to Kenya.
The two leaders discussed strengthening bilateral ties, focusing on trade, security, and regional cooperation. Following their meeting, President Irro inaugurated Somaliland’s new diplomatic mission in Nairobi, marking a significant step in enhancing Somaliland’s international presence.
This visit, President Irro’s first official trip to Kenya since taking office, represents a major advancement in the relationship between the two nations, which share a long history of informal cooperation and shared democratic values.
The meeting, held at State House Nairobi, emphasized regional stability, economic engagement, and deeper collaboration. President Irro described the talks as “productive” and noted that both parties had reached a “good understanding” on mutual interests.
“Today marks a new chapter in the relationship between Somaliland and Kenya,” Irro said. “I was warmly received by President William Ruto at State House, where we held meaningful discussions on advancing the mutual interests of our two nations.”
At the inauguration of the Republic of Somaliland’s new diplomatic mission in Nairobi, Irro highlighted the symbolic and strategic importance of the office, calling it a key milestone in Somaliland’s diplomatic outreach.
“This office is a symbol of our commitment to cooperation, mutual respect, and shared prosperity,” he said.
Mandera West Member of Parliament Yusuf Adan Haji, present at the ceremony, welcomed the move and reaffirmed Kenya’s support.
“I assure you that the Kenyan government, led by President William Ruto — who is also a pastoralist — welcomes you,” Haji said. “On behalf of Kenya, I apologise for the issues that occurred in the past. Now, we are focused on the future.”
Somaliland and Kenya share historical ties dating back to the British colonial era, when both regions were under British administration. Over time, the relationship evolved into a partnership marked by collaboration in trade, education, and regional security.
Somaliland, in turn, hosts over 8,000 Kenyan teachers and skilled professionals who live and work across the territory, contributing significantly to the education, health, and technical sectors. Similarly, Kenya hosts a growing number of Somaliland students and businesspeople, further strengthening the people-to-people and economic bonds between the two countries.
Somaliland, which peacefully restored its statehood from the Somali Republic in 1991, operates as a stable, self-governing entity with its own government, currency, and security forces. While it has yet to gain formal international recognition, Somaliland maintains diplomatic and trade relations with several countries and continues to expand its presence on the global stage.