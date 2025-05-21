Somaliland President Makes First Official Visit to Djibouti

The President of the Republic of Somaliland, Dr Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi, departed today on a three-day official working visit to the Republic of Djibouti.
This visit marks his first official trip to Djibouti since taking office following the November 2024 elections and comes at the official invitation of Djiboutian President Ismaïl Omar Guelleh.
Accompanied by senior ministers and top government officials, the president is expected to engage in high-level discussions with his Djiboutian counterpart focusing on strengthening bilateral relations and advancing mutual interests between the two neighbouring nations.
Somaliland shares close political, economic, and cultural ties with Djibouti. The visit underscores efforts by the new administration to deepen regional diplomacy and cooperation.
Further details of the visit, including outcomes and potential agreements, will follow.
For continuous updates on this developing story, visit Horn Diplomat.
Founded in 2016, Horndiplomat has grown into one of the leading independent media outlets in the Horn of Africa. With a strong commitment to journalism, media development, and press freedom, Horndiplomat serves as a vital source of news, analysis, and in-depth reporting on regional and international affairs.
Horndiplomat covers a wide range of topics, including politics, economy, security, diplomacy, and social issues, providing balanced and insightful reporting that shapes discussions across the region.