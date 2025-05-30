Somaliland President, Kenya’s Parliament Speaker Discuss Strengthening Legislative Cooperation, Regional Stability

NAIROBI, May 30 (Horndiplomat) – Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro met with Kenya’s National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula in Nairobi on Friday to discuss parliamentary cooperation and regional peace efforts, officials said.
The high-level talks, part of President Abdirahman Irro’s official visit to Kenya, brought together senior members of his delegation, Kenyan lawmakers, and representatives from the Somaliland Mission in Nairobi.
Discussions focused on strengthening legislative collaboration between Somaliland and Kenya, including frameworks for parliamentary exchange, institutional capacity-building, and sustained dialogue between the two legislative bodies. Both sides also exchanged views on democratic governance, highlighting electoral integrity, legislative oversight, and institutional resilience.
Wetang’ula praised Somaliland’s governance record and expressed the National Assembly’s readiness to deepen cooperation.
The meeting came a day after Irro held talks with Kenyan President William Ruto at State House Nairobi on May 29.
The two leaders discussed enhancing bilateral relations, with a focus on trade, security, and regional cooperation. Irro described the talks as “productive,” noting that both sides had reached a “good understanding” on mutual interests.
“Today marks a new chapter in the relationship between Somaliland and Kenya,” Irro said. “I was warmly received by President William Ruto at State House, where we held meaningful discussions on advancing the mutual interests of our two nations.”
Following the meeting, Irro presided over the inauguration of Somaliland’s new diplomatic mission in Nairobi , a move seen as a significant step in advancing the Somaliland’s international presence.
“This office is a symbol of our commitment to cooperation, mutual respect, and shared prosperity,” Irro said at the ceremony, describing the new office as both symbolic and strategic in Somaliland’s diplomatic outreach.
The visit marks Irro’s first official trip to Kenya since taking office and is viewed as a major advancement in ties between the two governments, which have long maintained informal cooperation and shared democratic values.