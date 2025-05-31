Somaliland President Holds Diplomatic Talks in Nairobi, Eyes Deeper Global Ties

By:Mohamed Duale
NAIROBI, May 31 (Horndiplomat) – Today, Somaliland President Dr. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi (Irro) is holding high-level talks in Nairobi with diplomats and representatives of key international institutions. The meetings aim to deepen Somaliland’s engagement with global partners and strengthen cooperation on peace, governance, and development.
Irro was joined by senior officials from his government and Somaliland’s mission in Kenya. The delegation met with ambassadors, deputy mission chiefs, and representatives from the United Nations, World Bank, African Development Bank, and governments with longstanding relations with Somaliland.
“It is a great honour to welcome you to this high-level dialogue, and I extend my sincere thanks for your presence and continued engagement with the people and government of the Republic of Somaliland,” Irro said.
“Your participation is more than symbolic—it reflects the growing recognition of a nation that has consistently upheld peace, democratic governance, and regional stability in one of the most complex regions of the world.”
During the meetings, Irro outlined his administration’s focus on peacebuilding, democratic reforms, economic development, and regional cooperation.
He also announced a new initiative to integrate community-based security forces into a unified national structure—an effort aimed at promoting stability and national cohesion. International partners welcomed the move as a potential model for community-driven security efforts in fragile states.
