Somaliland President Begins Landmark Visit to Djibouti Amid Strengthening Regional Ties

By: Mohamed Duale
Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro has begun a high-level three-day official visit to the Republic of Djibouti, underscoring ongoing efforts to strengthen regional cooperation and political dialogue in the Horn of Africa.
The delegation, led by President Irro, arrived in Djibouti earlier today and was warmly received at Djibouti–Ambouli International Airport by Djiboutian Prime Minister Abdoulkader Kamil Mohamed. The Somaliland delegation includes senior government officials such as the Ministers of Presidential Affairs; Civil Aviation and Airports Development; Information, Culture and Awareness; Investment and Industrial Development; Youth and Sports; as well as the Director of the National Intelligence Agency and the Chief of Staff to the President office.
President Ismail Omar Guelleh of Djibouti formally welcomed President Irro at the Presidential Palace, where the two leaders held high-level talks. According to a statement from the Djiboutian Presidency, discussions focused on deepening bilateral cooperation, promoting regional stability, and recognizing the longstanding cultural, linguistic, and geographic ties between the two neighboring nations.
“This meeting served as an opportunity to take stock of the existing exchanges, solidarity, and collaboration between our two countries,” the Djiboutian Presidency stated. The talks also covered matters of mutual interest, particularly in trade, infrastructure, and regional security.
Following the meeting, President Guelleh hosted an official luncheon in honor of the Somaliland delegation. According to the Djiboutian Presidency, President Irro is also scheduled to visit key national infrastructure sites during the remainder of his trip, including Djibouti Telecom’s submarine cable landing station and the country’s advanced port facilities.
