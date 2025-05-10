Somaliland Launches Nationwide Registration Drive for Undocumented Foreign Nationals

The Ministry of Interior and Security of the Republic of Somaliland has launched a nationwide three-week registration campaign targeting all undocumented foreign nationals residing in the country. The directive, officially announced by Interior Minister Abdalle Mohamed Arab, mandates that all foreigners without valid residency permits must report to designated immigration offices between May 6 and May 26, 2025.
The initiative comes amid growing government concerns over the presence of undocumented migrants in Somaliland. According to the ministry’s statement, foreign nationals who comply with the registration requirement during the allotted period will be granted temporary residency permits. A standard registration fee will apply as part of the process.
The Ministry emphasized that any foreign national intending to stay in Somaliland beyond the registration window must submit a formal request to the Immigration Department. These applicants will be subject to eligibility criteria and must pay the applicable fees for continued legal residency.
Those who opt to leave Somaliland voluntarily during the registration period are permitted to do so, and their departures will be officially documented at the point of exit. However, the ministry has issued a strong warning: individuals who fail to register within the given timeframe will no longer be considered legally present in the country and may face legal repercussions, including deportation.
Authorities have been instructed to facilitate a smooth and efficient registration process, and the government has assured that no deportations will be carried out during the registration period, except in cases involving criminal activity.
This move follows a prior announcement from the Ministry on April 29, 2025, which outlined the government’s intentions to regularize the status of undocumented migrants. Officials state the registration drive is part of broader efforts to enhance national security, regulate immigration, and ensure all residents are legally accounted for.
The Ministry of Interior and Security has urged all affected individuals to comply with the directive and has provided official contact information for further inquiries.
