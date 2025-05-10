Somaliland House of Representatives Moves to Officially Suspend Talks with Somalia

The Somaliland House of Representatives has received a motion calling for the official suspension of dialogue with Somalia. The move follows an earlier proposal by the Somaliland government to end the talks, primarily driven by Somalia’s interference in Somaliland’s sovereignty and internal affairs.
The motion, introduced by members of the House, has been referred to the House’s legal advisor for review. The advisor will assess its compliance with legal and procedural standards before any further action is taken.
Somaliland’s accusations against Somalia include attempts to influence its internal governance, with particular concern over Somalia’s support for militias in the eastern Sool region. Somaliland views these actions as part of a broader effort by Somalia to undermine its authority and hinder its pursuit of international recognition as an independent state.
The situation escalated recently when Somaliland Armed Forces seized a large cache of weapons following a clash with militias in the eastern Sanaag region. The weapons, including wooden ammunition containers, were marked with Somalia’s Ministry of Defense labeling, raising questions about the diversion of foreign military aid intended for counter-terrorism purposes to fuel the conflict in Somaliland.
Further inflaming tensions, Somalia’s Prime Minister visited Eastern Sool region in Somaliland, prompting strong condemnation from Hargeisa. Somaliland views this visit as a provocative act, challenging its sovereignty and territorial integrity.
The motion, now under legal review, underscores Somaliland’s ongoing efforts to assert its sovereignty. The international community is being urged to take note of Somalia’s actions, which continue to destabilize the Horn of Africa. As the motion progresses, the outcome could play a pivotal role in shaping the Horn of Africa’s future relations.
Somaliland, despite lacking formal international recognition, has maintained stability, governance, and peace in its territory. This motion serves as a clear message that Somaliland will not tolerate external interference in its affairs as it continues its path toward self-determination and sovereignty.
