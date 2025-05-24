Somaliland Foreign Minister in Washington to Deepen U.S. Ties, Counter Regional Threats

By:Mohamed Duale
Somaliland’s Foreign Minister Abdirahman Dahir Adan led a high-level delegation to Washington this week for a series of strategic engagements aimed at strengthening ties with the United States, as both nations usher in new administrations. The visit comes amid renewed global interest in the Horn of Africa and growing bipartisan support in Washington for a closer partnership with Somaliland.
“This week, I am in Washington, D.C., on a listening tour to strengthen dialogue focused on advancing mutual interests,” Minister Abdirahman said. “The recent elections in both our countries present a timely opening to explore fresh opportunities. My message is clear: Somaliland seeks a deeper partnership with the United States—and there will be more to share in the coming days.”
During his trip, the foreign minister held closed-door consultations with senior lawmakers and policy experts. His engagements included meetings with Senator Ted Cruz and Representatives Tim Burchett, Tom Tiffany, Scott Perry, Pat Harrigan, Ronny Jackson, and John Moolenaar—many of whom have voiced strong support for Somaliland’s push for international recognition.
“A privilege to meet with Senator Ted Cruz today,” Abdirahman said. “Somaliland’s story of democracy, security, and economic growth resonates strongly with U.S. values. We appreciate their recognition of Somaliland’s achievements in democratic governance and economic resilience built on free enterprise and the rule of law.”
In a notable meeting with Rep. Scott Perry, Minister Abdirahman expressed gratitude for the introduction of the Republic of Somaliland Independence Act, legislation aimed at bolstering U.S. support for Somaliland’s statehood bid.
“We discussed how stronger U.S.-Somaliland ties can bring prosperity to both nations—growing America’s strength, advancing Somaliland’s future,” he said.
The delegation also discussed shared strategic concerns with Rep. Tom Tiffany, who has taken a public stance in support of Taiwan and against Chinese influence in the Horn of Africa. “We appreciated today’s thoughtful exchange… Rep. Tiffany took a stand against Somalia’s efforts to bar Taiwanese citizens from traveling to Hargeisa,” Abdirahman noted.
At a roundtable hosted by the Hudson Institute, Minister Abdirahman and senior aides, including Somaliland Ambassador Bashir Goth and Mohamed Haggi President foreign affairs’ advisor, met with Africa policy analysts to discuss Somaliland’s achievements and aspirations.
“Great to host Somaliland’s Minister of Foreign Affairs for his first working visit to D.C.,” said Joshua Meservey, Senior Fellow at Hudson Institute. “Discussions focused on Somaliland’s achievements and prospects for a closer relationship with the U.S.”
In meetings with Representatives Ronny Jackson and John Moolenaar, the Somaliland delegation explored enhanced security cooperation and welcomed calls to establish a U.S. representative office in Hargeisa. “These engagements demonstrate the bipartisan commitment to a stronger U.S.-Somaliland relationship,” Abdirahman said.
The foreign minister also joined the Somaliland diaspora in Washington to commemorate the 18 May National Day, a symbolic celebration of Somaliland’s democratic progress and peaceful transfer of power following its 2024 elections.
