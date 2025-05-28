Somaliland, Ethiopia Discuss Cross-Border Trade and Economic Cooperation

ADDIS ABABA, May 28 (HORNDIPLOMAT) Somaliland’s Minister of Trade and Tourism, Abdirahman Hassan Nour, is on an official visit to Ethiopia to enhance bilateral trade relations. During his trip, he met with Ethiopia’s Minister of Trade and Regional Integration, Kassahun Gofe, and paid a formal visit to Ethiopia’s Quality Control Agency, which operates under the Ministry of Trade and Regional Integration.
Minister Nour was accompanied by the Director of the Minister’s Office, Ridwan Abdirashid Sheikh Mohamed, and the Somaliland Trade Attaché in Ethiopia.
In discussions with Minister Gofe, both sides focused on strengthening economic ties, boosting bilateral trade, and reinforcing historical relations between the two neighbors. They reviewed preparations for upcoming agreements on trade and goods transit, expected to be signed soon. Simplifying cross-border trade emerged as a key priority, aimed at facilitating grassroots economic activity and enhancing integration between border communities. Both ministers also agreed to tackle trade barriers and improve commercial exchanges.
Following the meeting, Minister Nour visited Ethiopia’s Quality Control Agency, where he was warmly received by the Deputy Director General, Wendmagegn Assefa. The minister toured various departments, including the quality training institute and registration and quality management units. This visit is part of broader efforts to strengthen cooperation on quality assurance and trade facilitation between Somaliland and Ethiopia.
The ministers agreed to establish a joint technical committee to develop actionable recommendations for implementing simplified cross-border trade agreements. Minister Nour expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality received during the visit, which concluded with an exchange of gifts.