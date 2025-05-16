Somaliland Environment Minister Meets UK Climate Minister in London to Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation

By: Mohamed Duale
London, United Kingdom – The Minister of Environment and Climate Change of the Republic of Somaliland, Abdillahi Jama Osman (Geeljire), and a high-level delegation have been on a working visit to the United Kingdom this week, focusing on strengthening environmental collaboration and bilateral ties.
During his official visit to London, Minister Geeljire held a significant meeting with his UK counterpart, Climate Minister Mrs. Kerry McCarthy, at her office in the British Parliament at Westminster. The meeting was also attended by a team of technical experts from various UK government departments involved in international environmental cooperation.