Somaliland Environment Minister Meets UK Climate Minister in London to Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation

By: Mohamed Duale

London, United Kingdom – The Minister of Environment and Climate Change of the Republic of Somaliland,  Abdillahi Jama Osman (Geeljire), and a high-level delegation have been on a working visit to the United Kingdom this week, focusing on strengthening environmental collaboration and bilateral ties.

During his official visit to London, Minister Geeljire held a significant meeting with his UK counterpart, Climate Minister Mrs. Kerry McCarthy, at her office in the British Parliament at Westminster. The meeting was also attended by a team of technical experts from various UK government departments involved in international environmental cooperation.

Minister Geeljire briefed Minister McCarthy on the progress Somaliland has made in recent years, particularly under the leadership of the new administration headed by President Muse Bihi Abdi. He highlighted the impacts of climate change on Somaliland’s communities and ecosystems and emphasized the need for collaborative efforts to address these urgent environmental challenges.

Minister McCarthy welcomed the Somaliland delegation’s proposals, expressing strong interest in supporting joint initiatives. She instructed the attending experts to coordinate a timely and practical response to the requests raised during the meeting.

As part of the diplomatic engagement, Minister Geeljire also handed over a formal letter from the President of Somaliland addressed to UK Prime Minister Mr. Keir Starmer. The letter outlines key areas of mutual interest, emphasizing the long-standing historical relationship between Somaliland and the United Kingdom.

The Environment Minister is expected to continue a series of meetings with UK officials and members of the Somaliland diaspora in the coming days, aiming to strengthen partnerships and raise international support for Somaliland’s environmental and developmental goals.

