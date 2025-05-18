Somaliland Celebrates 34 Years of Peace, Democracy, and Unwavering Pursuit of Global Recognition

HARGEISA, May 18 (Horndiplomat) – Somaliland marked the 34th anniversary of its restored independence on Sunday with parades, flag‑waving schoolchildren and a renewed diplomatic appeal for international recognition.
Thousands gathered in the capital’s main square as military units marched alongside cultural troupes and children bearing the red, white and green Somaliland flag. President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro used his first National Day address since taking office in late 2024 to underscore both the territory’s democratic credentials and its aspirations on the world stage.
“Today is a day of great significance to every citizen,” Irro said. “It marks the commemoration of the day when the leadership of the SNM (Somali National Movement), traditional elders, and intellectuals … decided in Burao to turn a new page—leaving behind the past, uniting as brothers and sisters, and embracing peace, unity, and shared statehood.”
Irro reminded listeners that Somaliland has conducted one referendum and eight multiparty elections, all culminating in peaceful transfers of power. “We have held a national referendum and eight democratic elections, all resulting in peaceful, democratic transfers of power—myself being a direct example of this,” he said.
Turning to relations with Somalia, he offered a cooperative vision: “We believe that an independent Republic of Somaliland can play a constructive role in resolving the ongoing crisis in Somalia. We have deep knowledge of what went wrong with Somalia’s state‑building. We possess the experience to help them rebuild a proper government.”
On the diplomatic front, Irro appealed directly for recognition: “To neighboring countries and the wider international community, we urge you to recognize Somaliland’s quest for recognition as a sovereign state.” He added that “there exists no international law or norm that prohibits Somaliland from becoming a recognized member of the international community. The only barrier to recognition is political.”
US Strategic Interest
U.S. strategic interest in Somaliland has surged due to its position on the African shores of the Gulf of Aden, directly across from the Arabian Peninsula. The deep‑water ports and nearby shipping lanes have seen intensified risk from Yemeni Houthi rebel attacks, as well as persistent piracy and smuggling. In Washington, both the House and Senate—led predominantly by Republican lawmakers from President Donald Trump’s party—have introduced resolutions calling for formal U.S. recognition of Somaliland, citing its stability and geostrategic value.
“To the international community, I say: Now is the time to recognize the Republic of Somaliland. We can play a vital role in ensuring regional security and boosting the economy of the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea,” Irro said, outlining his vision for enhanced cooperation.
“The foundation of our foreign policy is peace, cooperation, and mutual respect. We are ready to establish friendly relations and partnerships with our neighbors in the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea. We stand ready to contribute meaningfully to regional peace, security, trade, and economic integration,” he added.
Irro thanked countries that have already engaged with Somaliland. “I thank the nations with whom we have forged partnerships in friendship, security, and economics—among them Ethiopia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States, Djibouti, Taiwan, Turkey, and Kenya.”
He also noted an ongoing diplomatic outreach: “On this national day of commemoration, I have sent letters to heads of state, prime ministers, kings, emirs, and all leaders of the 195 member and observer states of the United Nations—appealing for recognition of Somaliland’s rightful place in the world.”
Irro closed with a rallying call to his fellow citizens: “Recognition is no longer a dream. It is a destination within reach. Our people have earned it. Now the world must catch up.”
Somaliland enters its 35th year with a blend of stable governance, strategic geography and democratic tradition that sends a clear signal to global leaders and investors: formal recognition not only affirms the will of its people but also advances security, economic growth and democratic values in a pivotal region of the world.
Founded in 2016, Horndiplomat has grown into one of the leading independent media outlets in the Horn of Africa. With a strong commitment to journalism, media development, and press freedom, Horndiplomat serves as a vital source of news, analysis, and in-depth reporting on regional and international affairs.
Horndiplomat covers a wide range of topics, including politics, economy, security, diplomacy, and social issues, providing balanced and insightful reporting that shapes discussions across the region.