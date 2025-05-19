Somaliland-Born Safiya Saeed Makes History as First Black Hijab-Wearing Lord Mayor of Sheffield, UK

Sheffield, United Kingdom — Councillor Safiya Saeed has been sworn in as the 128th Lord Mayor of Sheffield, making history as the first Black woman and the first hijab-wearing Muslim to hold the city’s highest civic office — a powerful symbol of inclusion and representation in modern Britain.
Born in Somaliland and raised in Sheffield since 1985, Saeed’s journey from immigrant child to Lord Mayor is one of perseverance, public service, and deep-rooted community activism. Her inauguration was witnessed by dignitaries, colleagues, and her proud family — many of whom travelled from Somaliland to mark the historic occasion.
“I stand before you today in great pride and joy,” she said in her acceptance speech. “It is more than an honour — I am honoured to be the first Black woman wearing a hijab to take this role. Today, this gives me the platform to grow and give back to my community.”
A committed public servant, Saeed has held several positions within the Sheffield City Council, including Deputy Lord Mayor and Chair of the North East Local Area Committee. She is also the founder of Reach Up Youth, a grassroots organisation dedicated to empowering young people from underserved and ethnic minority communities.
Her work with Reach Up Youth has focused on leadership development, confidence building, mental health support, and tackling isolation — creating safe and inclusive spaces for young people to thrive and find their voices.
A City She Calls Home
Saeed arrived in Sheffield at a young age and has lived in the city for nearly four decades. Her life, family, and activism are all rooted in the community she now proudly represents.
“I am incredibly proud to step into the role of Lord Mayor, making history as the first Black woman, wearing hijab to hold this position in Sheffield,” she said. “I came to Sheffield in 1985, and this city has truly become my home — a place where I have always felt I belong.”
The theme for her mayoral year is “Connecting Sheffield” — focused on building bridges between communities, sectors, and generations. Saeed aims to make the city a hub of collaboration where investors, entrepreneurs, non-profits, and residents can work together to build a brighter, more inclusive future.
Her historic appointment resonates far beyond Sheffield, inspiring diaspora communities around the world, particularly in the Horn of Africa and across Muslim and Black communities globally.
