Somaliland and Ethiopia Hold High-Level Border Security Talks in Gabiley

Somaliland and Ethiopia held a high-level bilateral security meeting in the city of Gabiley, aimed at strengthening regional stability, deepening cooperation, and enhancing joint security efforts along their shared frontier.
The meeting was led by senior officials from both sides. Representing Somaliland were Brigadier General Nimcaan Yusuf Gaaxnuug, Commander of the Somaliland National Army, and Brigadier General Abdirahman Abdillahi Hassan, Chief of the Somaliland Police Force, alongside senior military and police officers.
The Ethiopian delegation included Major General Tesfaye Ayelaw, the head of deployment for Ethiopia’s national defense forces; General Abdi Ali Siyad, Commander of the Somali Regional State Police (DDS); Brigadier General Fiqadhu Sagaye, Deputy Commander of the Eastern Command; and Colonel Fayisa Ayale, Commander of the 305th Division, among other senior commanders.
Discussion
The security talks focused on shared priorities, including strengthening joint operational mechanisms, increasing intelligence coordination, and supporting peaceful cross-border relations. The two parties also discussed facilitating the movement of border communities, recognizing the strong cultural and social ties between the populations on both sides of the boundary.
Both delegations emphasized the strategic importance of sustained collaboration to maintain peace and prevent potential security threats. It was mutually agreed that regular meetings are essential to deepening trust and operational readiness. The next round of talks is scheduled to be held in Hargeisa, the capital of Somaliland.
Strategic Cooperation in the Horn of Africa
This meeting reflects the growing security and diplomatic coordination between Ethiopia and Somaliland — two governments with a shared commitment to promoting regional stability and economic integration in the Horn of Africa. Somaliland’s active bilateral engagements highlight its rising influence and leadership as a stable and reliable partner in advancing peace, cooperation, and development across the region.
The Gabiley meeting marks a step forward in efforts to institutionalize security cooperation and opens the door to broader collaboration on development, trade, and people-to-people ties between the neighboring governments.
