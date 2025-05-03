Somalia Stands Firm with China, Issues Threat to Isolate Taiwan and Somaliland

MOGADISHU/HARGEISA — Somalia’s defence Minister Ahmed Moalim Fiqi has issued a strong statement threatening both Somaliland and Taiwan, declaring that his government will “strangle Somaliland by any means necessary.”Somalia’s newly appointed Defence Minister Ahmed Moalim Fiqi has issued a combative statement targeting both Somaliland and Taiwan, declaring that his government will “strangle Somaliland by any means necessary.”
Fiqi, who served previously as Foreign Minister comments represent a significant escalation in Somalia’s stance toward the Republic of Somaliland, which has been increasingly engaging diplomatically with Taiwan. The remarks have prompted renewed scrutiny over the role of Chinese influence in shaping Somalia’s foreign policy.
“Somaliland’s existence is a threat to us. Their leadership is pushing us to take new measures,” Fiqi said. “Days before Taiwan’s Foreign Minister was set to visit Hargeisa, we banned their passport. They just invited Taiwan’s Foreign Minister to visit Somaliland.”
He added:
“Our policy is to isolate and strangle Somaliland by any means necessary. That’s why our regime banned Taiwan’s passport holders from visiting Somalia. We are ensuring no Taiwanese sets foot in any of the territory we claim—even Somaliland. Right here from Mogadishu, we make the decisions using civil aviation rules.”
Fiqi went further, accusing Taiwan of operating what he described as an “illegal office” in Somaliland and alleged that Taiwan is training Somaliland’s military, claims that have not been verified by either Taiwan or Somaliland.
“Taiwan has an illegal office akin to an embassy in Somaliland. We will shut it down. They are training an army for Somaliland, which is a danger to Somalia. These men fought against our proxy forces occupying East Sool in Somaliland. I know these officers’ names and ranks. They pose an existential threat to our efforts to cripple Somaliland,” Fiqi stated.
He further explained the rationale behind his government’s actions, saying:
“To minimize these risks, we banned Taiwanese passport holders from boarding flights to Somalia. They accuse us of being a Chinese Communist Party vassal state—which is not true. When we took on Ethiopia in 2024 to prevent them from recognizing Somaliland, did China help us?”
Somalia’s Diplomatic Measures and Regional Impact
The remarks coincide with Somalia’s official ban on all travelers holding Taiwanese passports, announced on April 30, 2025. Fiqi framed the decision as a response to Taiwan’s “unapproved offices” in Hargeisa, despite the fact that Taiwan’s diplomatic mission has been operating there since 2020.
Taiwan responded swiftly, condemning Somalia’s actions as “diplomatic bullying” and asserting its right to engage in international relations freely. “These actions are designed to isolate Taiwan and intimidate those who cooperate with us,” a Taiwanese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.
China, a staunch supporter of Somalia’s actions, quickly backed the Somalia government’s stance. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun remarked:
“China highly commends Somalia’s commitment to the one-China principle. The ban is a legitimate measure by a sovereign state to safeguard its lawful rights and interests.”
“The Government of Somalia has neither legal nor administrative jurisdiction within the territory of Somaliland, and its declarations have no bearing on the Republic,” the statement read. Somaliland reaffirmed its right to independently manage foreign relations and continue its diplomatic partnership with Taiwan, emphasizing that “any attempts to disrupt or dictate the foreign policy choices of the Republic of Somaliland are unacceptable and will not be recognized.”
U.S. Policy and International Repercussions
Somalia’s alignment with China and its growing hostility toward Taiwan’s presence in Somaliland raise the prospect of significant diplomatic fallout. The United States, under the Taiwan Allies International Protection and Enhancement Initiative (TAIPEI Act), has pledged to counter efforts that harm Taiwan’s diplomatic standing.
This development comes amid growing U.S. interest in Somaliland. In recent years, multiple U.S. congressional delegations have visited Hargeisa, and bipartisan discussions are underway to formalize cooperation between Washington and Somaliland. Notably, members of Congress have proposed legislation that would establish a U.S. Office in Hargeisa and expand diplomatic ties. Republican senators closely aligned with President Donald Trump have voiced strong support for recognizing Somaliland’s strategic importance in the Horn of Africa, especially as a democratic counterweight to China’s expanding influence. These moves signal a possible shift in U.S. policy, one that may further strain relations with Mogadishu as Somalia aligns more closely with Beijing’s interests and diplomatic tactics.
Analysts suggest that Somalia is increasingly adopting China’s diplomatic model, using coercive measures to punish entities that recognize Taiwan, while rewarding countries that align with Beijing’s “One-China” policy. Somalia’s growing ties with China, evidenced by infrastructure deals and diplomatic support, may be fueling this shift.
Taiwan and Somaliland Stand Firm
Despite Somalia’s threats, both Taiwan and Somaliland remain resolute. Their diplomatic partnership, which has deepened since 2020, covers various sectors, including agriculture, ICT, education, and healthcare. This cooperation reflects a shared commitment to democratic governance, mutual respect, and sustainable development.
Both territories remain outside formal UN recognition, yet their growing international engagement stands as an example of principled diplomacy, driven by sovereignty, mutual benefit, and democratic values.
As tensions mount in the Horn of Africa, the international community faces a crucial test: whether to support the democratic aspirations of Somaliland and Taiwan or to submit to pressures that seek to suppress their sovereignty.
