Op-Ed: Time for Renewal: Somaliland’s Political Parties at a Crossroads

By: Saeed Mohamed Ahmed (Surwaale)
Since the adoption of a multiparty system in 2002, Somaliland’s three-party framework has played a foundational role in state-building and the development of democratic governance. It has fostered political competition, electoral processes, and civic engagement. However, two decades on, this system faces mounting pressures from shifting social dynamics, economic demands, and institutional complexities. It is now time to revisit, reform, and reinforce this framework to meet today’s realities.
In a recent interview with MMTV, Mr. Abdikarim Xinif—a senior KULMIYE party figure and former Chair of the National Displacement and Refugee Agency—shared insights on the party’s introspection following its 2024 electoral defeat. His reflections offered a candid call for reform and restructuring, highlighting the urgent need for visionary, principled, and institutionally grounded political parties. His message speaks not just to KULMIYE, but to all national parties: the time for renewal is now.
At the heart of this reform is the need for political parties to move beyond clan-based arithmetic and toward platforms rooted in coherent principles, clear policies, and strategic national programs. Somaliland’s electorate is increasingly informed, engaged, and expectant. They demand more than rhetoric—they seek substance, integrity, and a roadmap for progress.
One of the most pressing national issues demanding attention is the future of the House of Elders (Guurti). This institution, which played a pivotal role in the foundational peace processes of the 1990s, now stands at a constitutional and political crossroads. Should members of the Guurti continue to be selected, or is it time to introduce a transparent, democratic process of election? Resolving this issue requires a nationally owned consensus—guided by inclusive legal and policy frameworks that honor both our traditional values and current governance needs.
Political parties must take the lead in initiating such a consensus. This means presenting well-thought-out proposals on the structure and mandate of the Guurti, while engaging civil society actors, traditional leaders, and the Guurti itself. This is not merely a procedural reform—it’s a pivotal test of our commitment to building democratic legitimacy and institutional clarity.
Equally vital is the role of political parties in strengthening the electoral infrastructure. Institutions such as the National Electoral Commission (NEC) and the Political Parties Registration and Approval Committee (PPR&AC) need sustained support, not only in technical capacity but also in political independence and public trust. From voter education to electoral transparency and logistical preparedness, parties must become stewards of the democratic process, not just contestants within it.
But institutional reform alone is not enough. The next phase of political leadership requires bold vision, unity-building, and national purpose. Political parties must support the incoming government in fostering civic consciousness, building national cohesion, and communicating with clarity both domestically and to the diaspora. The political discourse must shift from narrow competition to collective aspiration.
Most importantly, political parties must articulate a shared vision for Somaliland’s long-standing quest for international recognition. This goal transcends electoral cycles and political affiliations. It demands coordinated diplomacy, national alignment, and principled leadership that presents Somaliland as a mature, stable, and democratic partner on the international stage.
As Somaliland stands between two electoral chapters—after the last and before the next—the public poses a defining question to all political parties: What have you learned, and what do you now offer?
The answer must come in the form of tangible reforms, courageous leadership, and a renewed social contract between parties and the people. For Somaliland’s democracy to deepen, its political institutions must evolve—with the will, wisdom, and integrity to meet the moment
About the Author
Saeed Mohamed Ahmed (Surwaale), Visionary executive with over a decade of experience in institutional governance, strategic management, and public policy, currently serving as Executive President at Gollis University. Leads organizational transformation efforts across campuses in the Horn of Africa, fostering collaboration among stakeholders and advancing higher education administration. Focused on strengthening institutional frameworks and delivering impactful solutions aligned with organizational goals.
X @Saeed Mohamed Ahmed (Surwaale)