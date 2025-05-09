Op-Ed: Strategic Ties Between Somaliland and U.S. Diplomacy in the Horn of Africa

By: Abdillahi Mohamed Bile
Executive Summary
Somaliland, a self-declared independent state in the Horn of Africa, presents a compelling opportunity for the United States to strengthen its strategic influence in a key region. With a stable democratic system, a growing economy, and a strategic location along the Gulf of Aden, Somaliland is an ideal partner for counterterrorism collaboration, maritime security, and economic development. This policy brief highlights the positive and mutually beneficial dimensions of deepening U.S.-Somaliland engagement and outlines actionable steps to advance shared goals in regional stability, prosperity, and strategic competition.
Background
Somaliland’s Strategic Importance
Historical Context: Since regaining its independence from Somalia in 1991, Somaliland has demonstrated remarkable resilience and nation-building capacity. It has maintained peace, conducted democratic elections, and built effective governance structures.
Strategic Location: Positioned on the Gulf of Aden and adjacent to the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait—a key maritime chokepoint for global shipping, Somaliland is geographically vital for global trade and maritime security.
Democratic Governance: The peaceful 2024 presidential election, won by Abdirahman Irro, reinforced Somaliland’s democratic credentials and commitment to peaceful political transitions.
U.S. Interests in the Horn of Africa
Counterterrorism Cooperation: Somaliland has consistently maintained internal security and opposed extremism, making it a reliable partner in counterterrorism and regional stability.
Maritime Security: Somaliland’s coast and upgraded Berbera Port offer critical assets for maritime safety, logistics, and anti-piracy initiatives.
Strategic Partnership: Somaliland’s diplomatic engagement with Taiwan reflects shared democratic values and supports U.S. efforts to foster alternatives to authoritarian influence in the region.
Opportunities for U.S.-Somaliland Cooperation
-
Security and Counterterrorism
-
Strengthen security ties through joint training, intelligence sharing, and potential use of Berbera Port as a logistics hub.
-
Support the development of Somaliland’s capable and professional security forces.
-
-
Economic and Infrastructure Development
-
Promote U.S. investment in the Berbera Corridor and Somaliland’s resource-rich sectors.
-
Collaborate with Somaliland and Taiwan on technology, infrastructure, and education partnerships.
-
-
Diplomatic Engagement
-
Open a U.S. liaison office in Hargeisa to enhance diplomatic dialogue and people-to-people ties.
-
Advocate for Somaliland’s inclusion in regional forums and initiatives.
-
-
Support for Good Governance
-
Provide capacity-building support to Somaliland’s democratic institutions, judiciary, and civil society.
-
Facilitate academic and professional exchanges to nurture a new generation of leaders.
-
Policy Recommendations
-
Establish Diplomatic Presence: Open a U.S. liaison office in Hargeisa to formalize cooperation and signal commitment.
-
Bolster Security Cooperation: Expand training and logistical support for Somaliland’s security institutions.
-
Enhance Economic Ties: Leverage U.S. private sector and DFC financing to boost infrastructure and energy investments.
-
Advance Trilateral Partnerships: Support Somaliland-Taiwan-U.S. collaboration in health, education, and technology.
-
Promote Regional Stability: Engage regional partners in dialogue to highlight Somaliland’s role in peace and stability.
Conclusion
Somaliland is a democratic and stable actor in an otherwise turbulent region. It offers the United States a unique chance to reinforce its values and strategic objectives in the Horn of Africa. By enhancing diplomatic, economic, and security cooperation, the U.S. can forge a strong and productive partnership with Somaliland while promoting regional peace and prosperity.
Recommended Actions:
-
Conduct a feasibility study on a U.S.-Somaliland security framework.
-
Coordinate with Taiwan to expand trilateral development programs.
-
Launch education and exchange programs to build grassroots support
References
-
Horn Diplomat (2025). “Recognizing Somaliland: A Strategic Shift for U.S. Policy in the Horn of Africa.”
-
Chronicle (2025). “The Case for U.S. Recognition of Somaliland: A Strategic Shift in the Horn of Africa.”
-
Guled Y. (2024). “Somaliland’s Reaction to Trump’s Victory: Diplomatic Optimism and Strategic Caution.” Modern Diplomacy.
-
Modern War Institute (2021). “Out of Africa: The Strategic Mistake of U.S. Disengagement from Somalia.”
-
Wilson Center (2025). “Rising Tensions in the Horn of Africa: Ethiopia, Somaliland, and the Potential for Further Regional Instability.”
-
Global Taiwan Institute (2025). “Now is the Time for the United States to Back Somaliland-Taiwan Ties.”
-
Washington Diplomat (2024). “Somaliland’s ‘Ambassador’ Seeks to Resolve a Horn of Africa Dilemma.”