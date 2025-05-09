Op-Ed: Somaliland’s Strength Lies in Ideas, Trust, and Unity—Not Noise

By Saeed Mohamed Ahmed
In every thriving nation, political liveliness is not about noise or the dramatics of public disputes. It is about the circulation of constructive ideas, open dialogue, and a sense of collective responsibility. Ideas are the engines of reform, unity, and progress. Without them, politics devolves into a hollow theatre—full of blame, confusion, and division.
Just yesterday, Somaliland’s Chief Justice, Hon. Adem Hajji Ali, delivered a statement of rare depth and urgency. He addressed a concern that has lingered beneath the surface of Somaliland’s political discourse: the rising tension and rhetorical exchanges within the Isaaq clans—communities that have long been central to the nation’s foundation and resilience. Rather than fanning the flames, Chief Adem called for calm, clarity, and conscience. His message was a bold call for mature political thinking, urging these communities to replace inflammatory language with honest dialogue and to acknowledge grievances through understanding and mutual respect.
At its core, this is a powerful call for ideas: for those that heal, not harm; that unite, not divide; that clarify, rather than confuse. It is a reminder that real leadership is not found in the clamor of media battles but in the quiet strength of sincere discussion and reasoned discourse.
The recent intra-community discourse, much of it amplified through social media and public broadcasts, has risked distorting the national narrative. When disagreements between prominent political figures are publicly aired through accusations and counter-accusations, the political environment becomes not just murky, but toxic. Such public spectacles not only undermine cohesion within any community but also have detrimental ripple effects across the broader society.
Somaliland’s diverse communities—our fellow citizens who have shared in the hard work of building this nation—watch these internal disputes unfold with concern. Their faith in national unity may be shaken by what appears to be division at the very heart of Somaliland’s foundational communities. In a country whose strength lies fundamentally in its social contract and homegrown political order, such moments must be handled with thoughtfulness, statesmanship, and a focus on national interest, not political theatrics.
Somaliland stands today as a nascent hybrid democracy at a critical crossroads. The nation’s restored sovereignty, hard-won after 1960 and reclaimed in 1991, is a powerful symbol of self-determination. To sustain this achievement, Somaliland’s governance, policymaking, and lawmaking mechanisms must remain genuinely open to the ideas, contributions, and innovations of all its people—not confined to the narrow interests of a small elite.
Both the state-building processes—grounded in our foundational social contract, constitutional referendum, democratic elections, and multiparty system—and the peace-building efforts that rely on the grassroots commitment of local communities must be continually consolidated and revitalized. This is essential for the nation to transcend its current challenges and emerge as a beacon of stability, resilience, and prosperity in the Horn of Africa—a region too often marred by long-standing conflicts, poverty, and underdevelopment.
One of the most pressing national issues demanding urgent attention is the future of the House of Elders (Guurti). This institution, which played a pivotal role in the foundational peace processes of the 1990s, now stands at a constitutional and political crossroads. Should members of the Guurti continue to be selected through traditional means, or is it time to introduce a transparent, democratic process of election aligned with modern governance principles? Resolving this issue requires a nationally owned consensus—guided by inclusive legal and policy frameworks that honor both our traditional wisdom and current democratic needs.
Political parties must take the lead in initiating such a consensus. This means presenting well-thought-out proposals on the structure, mandate, and selection mechanism of the Guurti, while engaging civil society actors, traditional leaders, and the Guurti itself in substantive dialogue. This is not merely a procedural reform—it’s a pivotal test of our commitment to building democratic legitimacy and institutional clarity for the future.
This is a moment for reform, synchronization, and building synergy. The road to inclusive, holistic development requires the strength of genuine internal unity, where all communities contribute actively to the nation’s progress. It is only through this unity, mutual understanding, and collective purpose that Somaliland can continue to defy the odds and shine as a model of resilience and stability. As we reflect on Chief Adem Hajji Ali’s timely message, let it be a turning point—not just for the Isaaq communities but for the entire nation. Let it be a moment when all Somalilanders commit to raising the quality of our political conversations, building enduring trust across all segments of society, and reaffirming our shared commitment to a common, prosperous future.
Political liveliness is not noise—it is the thoughtful heartbeat of a maturing society. Our ideas, when debated constructively and wisely applied, remain our most powerful tools for national cohesion, lasting peace, and genuine progress.
About the Author
Saeed Mohamed Ahmed is a seasoned public intellectual, development practitioner, and former President of Gollis University. With over 15 years of leadership experience in academia, civil society, and governance, Saeed has served in key national roles including as Media & PR Advisor to Somaliland’s National Electoral Commission and Senior Project Manager with Alight International. He is a published writer on youth, peacebuilding, and Somali politics, and the co-author of an upcoming historical book on the 1993 Borama Grand Conference. Saeed is also the founder of SomGrow Venture, a social enterprise advancing sustainable agribusiness in Somaliland.
