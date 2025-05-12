The self-declared Republic of Somaliland, a beacon of relative stability in the often-turbulent Horn of Africa, stands at a unique juncture in its history. While yet to achieve widespread international recognition, its narrative of self-determination is deeply rooted in two pivotal dates: June 26, 1960, and May 18, 1991. These are not merely anniversaries; they represent distinct yet intertwined epochs in Somaliland’s enduring quest for sovereignty, each carrying profound meaning for its people.
The first of these milestones, June 26, 1960, marks Somaliland’s initial triumph over colonial rule. On this day, the former British Somaliland Protectorate emerged as an independent state, a moment of immense national pride and the culmination of decades of aspirations for self-governance. This nascent state, though short-lived, garnered recognition from over thirty nations, including permanent members of the UN Security Council, underscoring its legitimate claim to sovereignty. The prevailing spirit of pan-Somali unity, however, led Somaliland to willingly enter into a union with the Trust Territory of Somalia (formerly Italian Somalia) just five days later, on July 1, 1960, forming the Somali Republic. This decision, while driven by a powerful vision of a unified Somali nation, would ultimately lead to disillusionment and a reassertion of independence decades later.
The subsequent decades within the Somali Republic were fraught with challenges for Somaliland. Political and economic marginalization, coupled with the oppressive rule of the Siad Barre regime, fueled growing resentment in the north. The fair truthful narrative on the Union’s flaws followed by the verified disorientation of the Somali Republic from the Pan-Somali vision is often unrevealed by most historical studies on this regard. The brutal Somaliland War of Independence in the 1980s, marked by widespread atrocities, further solidified the desire for a distinct and autonomous future—a thinking that, in one way or another, came to the minds of most people across the former Somaliland. Simply put, the Union government’s priorities never aligned with the fair development of Somaliland territories. Infrastructure, public facilities, and basic services remained underdeveloped compared to those in the former Italian Somalia territory. For example, there was no single university across all of Somaliland. There was no road connecting Hargeisa and Borama—a shorter distance of less than 200 km—while Barre’s regime managed to build a smooth 500 km road between Garowe and Bosaso.
This yearning for self-determination culminated on May 18, 1991, when, following the collapse of the Somali central government, Somaliland declared the restoration of its independence. This act, born out of the ashes of conflict and a deep-seated desire for self-governance, marked a decisive break from the failed union and the beginning of Somaliland’s journey as a de facto independent state.
Both June 26th and May 18th are commemorated with national pride and public holidays in Somaliland. June 26th is a day of remembrance for the initial independence, honoring the sacrifices of those who paved the way for self-rule and recalling the brief period of international recognition. Celebrations often involve government addresses, flag-raising ceremonies, and reflections on the historical context of the time. May 18th, on the other hand, is a more elaborate affair, marking the reassertion of sovereignty. Festivities typically include military and civilian parades, patriotic songs, cultural programs, and addresses by national leaders, emphasizing the achievements and aspirations of the Republic of Somaliland.
Understanding the interconnectedness of these two dates is crucial for a unified national narrative. June 26th laid the foundation for Somaliland’s sovereign identity, while May 18th represents the resolute reclaiming of that identity after the painful experience of the union. To foster a cohesive understanding, Somaliland has emphasized these historical milestones in its national curriculum. Educational materials aim to provide a balanced account of both independence days, highlighting their significance within the broader context of Somaliland’s journey. Cultural initiatives and public awareness campaigns further reinforce the importance of these dates, ensuring that their significance resonates across generations.
In conclusion, June 26, 1960, and May 18, 1991, are the cornerstones of Somaliland’s national identity, each representing a vital step in its pursuit of self-determination. By fostering a unified understanding of these dates through education, cultural engagement, and consistent national leadership, Somaliland can strengthen its collective identity and further its aspirations for international recognition, honoring the sacrifices and enduring spirit of its people. In my reader’s unwarned surprise, I can even refer to yet unbroken argument that elaborates Somaliland as a De-juro, which jad never ever united with any entire to form a unitary statehood. Those arguments resort to very concrete historical facts and legal reasons. We, Somalilanders are required to successfully compile the dispersed legal and historical facts in relation to the sovereignty of our nation and come up with irresistible, truthful and rationale narrative in support of our rightful quest for international re-recognition.
About the Author:
Saeed Mohamed Ahmed is a distinguished public intellectual, development strategist, and former President of Gollis University. With over 15 years of leadership in academia, civil society, and governance, Saeed has held prominent national roles, including Media & PR Advisor to Somaliland’s National Electoral Commission and Senior Project Manager at Alight International. He was also the longest serving Executive Director of SONYO Umbrella, a premier youth CSOs consortium across Somaliland. As a published writer, his work spans youth, peacebuilding, and Somali politics, reflecting deep engagement with the region’s development challenges. Saeed is also the co-author of a forthcoming book on the historic 1993 Borama Grand Conference, a landmark in Somaliland’s peacebuilding and state formation. In addition to his academic pursuits, he is the founder of GrowSynergy Ventures Group, a social enterprise pioneering sustainable agro-livestock solutions in Somaliland.
