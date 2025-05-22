On May 18, 2025, Somaliland commemorated the 34th anniversary of the re-declaration of its independence with nationwide celebrations. Once known as British Somaliland, the country gained independence from colonial rule on June 26, 1960, and later unified with Italian Somalia in hopes of establishing a Greater Somalia. However, after decades of political strife and marginalization, Somaliland reclaimed its sovereignty in 1991 following a brutal civil war.
Today, Somaliland stands as a functioning democracy with a defined territory, its own currency, flag, passport, military, and elected government. Over the past three decades, Somaliland has developed a reputation for peace, stability, and democratic governance, conducting multiple peaceful elections and power transitions.
Public Celebrations Across the Nation This year’s National Day was marked by festive events across all regions. Citizens proudly displayed the national flag and colors at homes, offices, and public spaces. In the capital, Hargeisa, celebrations were held at key venues including Hargeisa Khayriyah, Hargeisa Theater, Hargeisa Stadium, and the Hargeysa Cultural Centre. These gatherings reflected the unity and patriotism of the people through music, art, cultural dances, and traditional attire.
Tourists and international visitors joined the public in commemorating the day, bearing witness to the peace, democratic values, and rich culture that define Somaliland. The celebrations served as a strong affirmation of the people’s unwavering commitment to their identity and nationhood.
Key Messages from the National Day Gatherings across Somaliland featured strong messages of unity, resilience, and pride. Citizens expressed solidarity with their leaders and the national army. In Hargeisa, the national event was attended by current President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi “Cirro”, marking his first year in office, alongside former Presidents Muse Bihi Abdi and Dahir Riyale Kahin, who joined in congratulating the people.
These events showcased Somaliland’s military strength, democratic maturity, and social harmony—aimed at communicating to the world that Somaliland is a stable and self-governing entity worthy of international recognition.
Highlights from President Cirro’s Speech In his national address, President Cirro welcomed international delegations and emphasized Somaliland’s peaceful history and diplomatic efforts. He shared that he had sent formal messages to leaders of 190 UN member states, urging them to support Somaliland’s case for recognition.
President Cirro stressed that Somaliland meets all legal and political criteria for statehood and has consistently demonstrated a commitment to peace, democracy, and regional stability. He urged neighboring and global powers to re-evaluate their positions on Somaliland’s status and acknowledge its potential as a partner in political, economic, and security collaboration.
He remarked, “We believe the Republic of Somaliland, as an independent nation, can contribute significantly to resolving the challenges facing Somalia. We understand what has gone wrong there and offer our experience as a model of peacebuilding and reconciliation.”
Conclusion The 34th anniversary celebrations sent a unified, powerful message: Somaliland is a functioning democracy with a unique success story in the Horn of Africa. Through decades of resilience and determination, Somaliland continues to push forward in its quest for international recognition. The events of May 18, 2025, reaffirmed that Somaliland’s people remain steadfast in their pursuit of a peaceful, prosperous, and recognized nation.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Zakaria Abdirahman Khaire, Author, translator, political analyst, especially issues of the Horn of Africa and Somaliland
The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the Horndiplomat editorial policy.
If you want to submit an opinion piece or an analysis, please email it to Opinion@horndiplomat.com. Horndiplomat reserves the right to edit articles before publication. Please include your full name, relevant personal information, and political affiliations.