Op-Ed: Celebrating Independence: The Resilience and Future of Somaliland on May 18 Celebrations

As the sun rises on May 18, Somalilanders around the world take a moment to reflect on a pivotal day in their history—the day in 1991 when Somaliland reclaimed its independence from the Somali Republic, . This day not only marks the restoration of sovereignty but also serves as a testament to the resilience and determination of a people who dared to dream of a better future, free from oppression and misrepresentation.
The movement towards independence emerged from decades of marginalization and conflict. After the legally invalid unification of British Somaliland and Italian in 1960, the reality of governance quickly soured. A power imbalance left British Somaliland feeling disenfranchised, a tension exacerbated by differing legal frameworks and a lack of representation in government. The struggle of the Somali National Movement (SNM) against Barre’s brutal regime highlighted the desperate need for a voice. Their eventual success in 1991 reignited the flame of self-determination that continues to burn brightly in the hearts of Somalilanders today.
Since restoring independence, Somaliland has made remarkable strides. Economic stability, security, and democratic governance have become the bedrock of this entity, which thrives despite the lack of formal international recognition. While the world may not fully acknowledge Somaliland, its achievements cannot be overlooked. Peaceful transitions of power, a free market economy, and a commitment to democratic principles illustrate Somaliland’s quest to carve out its place in history.
After regaining its independence in 1991, Somaliland laid the groundwork for governance through inclusive clan-based reconciliation conferences, leading to a two-year mandate for the SNM led by Abdirahman Tur to promote power-sharing and democracy. Improved security under President Egal and a constitutional referendum paved the way for a multi-party system by 2002, culminating in President Dahir Riyale’s elections which was instrumental in the democratization of Somaliland. His successor, President Silanyo, focused on development and foreign investments, while President Muse Behi enhanced diplomatic relations with Taiwan and the U.S., further solidifying Somaliland’s democratic processes. Currently, President Abdirahman Irro aims to modernize the armed forces, attract foreign investment, and seek international recognition, highlighting Somaliland’s strategic location and stability as crucial for regional order.
May 18 is more than just a historical date; it symbolizes hope and a commitment to democratic ideals. Somaliland stands as an example of what can be achieved through resilience and unity amidst adversity. As President Irro emphasizes the need for modernization of the armed forces and economic growth, he is also advocating for international recognition. Somaliland’s strategic position in the Horn of Africa, coupled with its commitment to stability and governance, makes it an essential partner for global powers interested in regional peace.
As we celebrate this momentous day, it is crucial to remind the international community of Somaliland’s impressive journey and its potential contribution to regional stability. Understanding the complexities of Somaliland’s struggle and recognizing its independence are essential steps toward fostering a collaborative future. This May 18, we honor the past, celebrate our achievements, and look toward a promising future where Somaliland can finally take its rightful place among nations as a beacon of democracy and resilience in the Horn of Africa.
With unwavering pride and a united voice, Somalilanders continue their pursuit of the international recognition they rightfully deserve—a collective aspiration rooted in the enduring spirit of a nation that reclaimed its sovereignty on this very day.
About the Author: Rashid Yusuf is a seasoned researcher in political science and international relations, and currently serves as a Senior Advisor to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.
