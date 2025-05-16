Op-Ed: 18th May Somaliland Celebrating its 34 Anniversary (The day Somaliland regained its Sovereignty)

By:Abdirahman Abdillahi Jibril (Awliyo)
This week, starting from May 18th, marks the beginning of the celebration of Somaliland’s reclamation of independence. The commemoration of this day is linked to the historic day of June 26. Whilst both days are national days, they hold distinct historical significance. The celebration of 18th May is the day we left the dubious failed merger with Somalia, while 26th June is the day we gained our independence from Britain.
First of all, I extend my heartfelt wishes to all Somalilanders, wherever they are, a happy 34th anniversary, hoping that it will be a wonderful occasion for us and have bigger celebrations in the coming years. The joy and feelings of this occasion are not confined to those in Somaliland alone. I and thousands of Somaliland Diaspora are certainly celebrating. It is a day that is dear to us all.
The celebration event of this year, 2025, is expected to be as spectacular as in the previous years. Celebration events have already started two weeks ago in the cities of Hargeisa, Buroa, Borama, Berbera, Erigavo and Gabliley. The atmosphere in these cities as they prepared for the May 18th celebrations was beautiful and attracted thousands of people waving the Somaliland flag. The people of these cities and towns have shown their support for the Somaliland cause through the power of their unity. This is a direct message to all enemies of Somaliland.
Despite Somaliland not being recognised as an independent country by the international community since 1991, on this occasion, there is much to celebrate. Since 1991, Somaliland has come a long way, having experienced ups and downs in various stages in our journey of nationhood.
This day is marked by the people of Somaliland, both at home and abroad, being fully united in the cause of Somaliland and demonstrating the strength and determination of the people of Somaliland. It is a day to reflect on the struggles that Somaliland has gone through to achieve where it is today in terms of peace and stability, accompanied by a government rooted in transparency and accountability.
In this brief article, the purpose is not to delve into the details the historical past and especially the struggle that finally led Somaliland to regain its freedom. If you need more information about this, you may want to refer, for this, to my article on the 30th Anniversary (Somaliland-30th-anniversary-2021-pdf-new.pdf (horndiplomat.com).
Why is this day so special for Somaliland and its people?
This significant day marks the end of more than three decades of Somali Government rule (from 1960-1990). It is a day that reminds us of the freedom and independence that we regained after a painful struggle in which we lost thousands of lives. It is a day to remember and appreciate our patriots and heroes who sacrificed their lives so future generations could live in freedom and security. On this occasion, we should remember the following:
The Buroa Conference held between 27 April and 18 May 1991 is also remembered on this day. It is a day when the representatives and delegates of the different clans of Somaliland, after a lengthy consultation, fully agreed to reclaim the sovereignty of Somaliland to create a broad government based on the representation of all the regions of the country.
This day also reminds us of the reconciliation conference held in the towns of Berbera, Sheikh, Borama and Buroa, all of which were organised to bring the Somaliland communities closer and create a peaceful environment. National consultation conferences eventually created a peaceful environment in which a government system based on law and order was established. It is also unforgettable and especially remembered on this day the demobilisation of SNM fighters, who were disarmed to provide them with a system of reintegration and discipline.
This day also reminds us of the resilience of the people of Somaliland and the long journey they have gone through to achieve their nation-building. It is clear that the resilience of the people of Somaliland is strong, and a good example is the burning of the Waaheen market in 2022, which had a devastating impact on the livelihood of thousands of people. It was heart-breaking to see how the fire devastated Waaheen Market. With the spirit and resilience of the people of Somaliland, the Waaheen Market has been rebuilt and officially opened at the end of 2024. The people of Somaliland have achieved great progress in 34 years with their resilience.
Elaborating on the value of this day, we also remember that on this day, the democratic elections were held in Somaliland. The last good example is the presidential and political organisation elections held on November 13, 2024. The manner and the style in which the power was transferred from the former president, His Excellency Muse Bihi Abdi and the elected president, His Excellency Abdirahman Abdillahi (Ciro), showed professionalism. The event of power transfer went well, and it is a testimony to the fact that Somaliland and its people are committed to holding fair and free elections since 2003. Both leaders mentioned in their speeches that it is marking a significant moment in Somaliland’s democratic journey. Somalilanders will never forget and will remember for a long time that the power transfer model between the two leaders was smooth and peaceful.
Since 1991, Somaliland has had six successive presidents, most of whom were elected through direct elections. These presidents all came with a leadership vision based on the stability and maintained the peace and security that Somaliland has enjoyed during the last 34 years.
May 18th is a day we remember the institutions we have established since 1991, such as the executive branch, the legislative branch, the judicial branch, the police and military force, the electoral commission, the central bank, political parties and many more institutions and independent organisations.
The celebration of 18th May reflects on the rebuilding efforts and progress in social and economic aspects that Somaliland has made with little help from the international community. There is hope and optimism for vibrant towns and cities in Somaliland, which every morning see thousands of children and young people going to their schools and colleges with peace and stability.