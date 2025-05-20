New UK Ambassador Charles Nicholas King Arrives in Mogadishu

Mogadishu – Charles Nicholas King has officially arrived in Mogadishu to assume his new role as His Majesty’s Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Somalia.
Ambassador King will lead the British Embassy in Somalia, focusing on strengthening the UK–Somalia partnership across key areas such as governance, development, security, and humanitarian assistance.
Upon his arrival, Ambassador King stated:
“It is an honour to serve as UK Ambassador to Somalia. I look forward to working closely with Somali partners to support peace, progress, and prosperity. Going far, together. Waad mahadsantihiin – aan horey u soconno wadajir.”
The United Kingdom remains steadfast in its commitment to Somalia, supporting the country’s journey toward stability and sustainable development.
