Horn Petroleum: Powering the Horn of Africa’s Energy Future

Horn Petroleum, a subsidiary of the renowned Dahabshiil Group, has firmly established itself as the leading energy provider across the wider Horn of Africa. Known for its reliable services and commitment to innovation, Horn Petroleum is redefining energy access through fuel, cooking gas, and automotive lubricants.
Driving Energy Access and Modern Solutions
In response to the growing energy demands of the region, Horn Petroleum has built a modern, customer-focused infrastructure. Its services include:
-
High-Quality Fuel: Supplied for vehicles, industries, and institutional needs.
-
Cooking Gas Solutions: Available in multiple cylinder sizes (6kg, 11kg, 20kg, 44kg) and bulk tanks tailored for commercial clients.
-
Premium Lubricants: Suitable for all types of vehicles and machinery, ensuring efficiency and engine longevity.
Its robust distribution network spans major cities across the Horn of Africa and neighboring regions, ensuring reliable and timely delivery.
Investing in Horn of Africa Youth and Economic Empowerment
Horn Petroleum is more than just an energy provider—it’s a catalyst for socioeconomic development. By prioritizing youth employment, the company has created hundreds of direct and indirect job opportunities, offering professional training and career growth. This approach supports the Horn of Africa’s broader goals for stability and sustainable development.
Pioneering Digital Innovation with the Horn Smart Fuel Card
At the forefront of digital transformation, the Horn Smart Fuel Card empowers customers with:
-
Cashless Fuel Payments
-
Real-Time Expense Tracking
-
Bonus Points and Rewards