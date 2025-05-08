Ghana and Somaliland Sign Civic Education MoU, Delegation Visits Parliament

Accra, Ghana — In a landmark move to strengthen civic education and democratic collaboration across Africa, Ghana’s National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has signed a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Somaliland Centre for Civic Education (SCCE). The official signing took place at the NCCE headquarters in Accra and marks the first formal strategic partnership of its kind between Ghana and another African country in the field of civic education.
The MoU seeks to promote institutional cooperation, enhance knowledge-sharing, and support the establishment of a civic education framework in Somaliland. The agreement also reflects a growing trend of intra-African cooperation that is not dependent on external aid, as highlighted by Ms. Kathleen Addy, Chairperson of the NCCE.
“This proves that greater African collaboration is possible outside of financial aid or external contributions,” said Ms. Addy. “It underscores our commitment to supporting the development of civic education centres across Africa and ensuring that these institutions remain independent, effective, and citizen-focused.”
While the NCCE has received working visits from civic bodies across the continent, Somaliland becomes the first country to formalise its engagement through a signed MoU. The Commission views this milestone as a historic turning point in its continental influence and outreach.
As part of the visit, the Somaliland delegation—led by Mr. Khadar Nur Abdi Buubaal, Director General of the Ministry of Parliamentary Relations and Constitutional Affairs—paid a courtesy call on Ghana’s Parliament. He was accompanied by Mr. Abdirisak Yusuf Jama, Director of the Centre for Civic Education and Democracy under the Ministry of Parliamentary Relations and Constitutional Affairs. The delegation was hosted by Ms. Addy and received by the Speaker of Ghana Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin.
The visit to Parliament highlighted Somaliland’s keen interest in learning from Ghana’s democratic journey and its internationally respected civic education model. Speaker Bagbin welcomed the delegation warmly and affirmed Parliament’s commitment to supporting initiatives that strengthen civic responsibility, democratic governance, and African unity.
“This partnership strengthens the spirit of African unity and reinforces our collective responsibility to educate our citizens about their rights and duties in a democracy,” the Speaker stated.
Mr. Khadar Nur Abdi Buubaal expressed his deep appreciation for the warm reception and reiterated Somaliland’s eagerness to build a strong and independent civic education institution. “We are here to learn, adapt, and create a framework that reflects our values while drawing inspiration from Ghana’s success,” he said.
Mr. Abdirisak Yusuf Jama also noted that the collaboration would be pivotal in shaping civic awareness and democratic participation in Somaliland, as the Ministry works to institutionalize civic education programs across the country.
This strategic cooperation between NCCE Ghana and SCCE Somaliland is expected to play a transformative role in advancing civic consciousness and participatory governance in Somaliland—while reinforcing Ghana’s leadership in civic education across Africa.
