Dahabshiil Ceo Abdirashid Duale Pays Tribute to Late Business Icon Mohamed Haji Abdillahi (Abuu Site)

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia – The Somali business community is mourning the loss of one of its most respected figures, Mohamed Haji Abdillahi (Abuu Site), who passed away in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on May 8, 2025.
The late Mohamed Abuu Site was a pioneering entrepreneur whose work significantly contributed to economic growth and social progress across the Horn of Africa. Known for his business acumen, generosity, and dedication to community development, he leaves behind a powerful legacy that will continue to inspire future generations.
Among the many tributes pouring in, Abdirashid Mohamed Said Duale, CEO of Dahabshiil Group, shared a heartfelt message honoring the late businessman:
A Tribute from Abdirashid Mohamed Said Duale
“I wanted to share my heartfelt condolences with Mohamed’s family and all his loved ones. His loss has touched so many of us—he was not only a dear friend but also a respected colleague to many.
It was truly moving to witness the outpouring of love and sorrow, both in person and across social media. The tributes are a reflection of the deep impact he made on so many lives—both professionally and personally.
May Allah grant him Jannah and bring comfort and peace to his family—and to all of us who feel this loss.”
Mohamed Abuu Site was widely regarded as a man of vision, humility, and commitment to progress. His efforts helped create opportunities and improve lives, especially in regions where entrepreneurship is often challenged by instability and limited infrastructure.