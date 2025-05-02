BREAKING: US Congress members urge Somalia to reverse Taiwan passport ban

Two US lawmakers sent a letter to the Somalian ambassador on Thursday urging his country to reverse its decision to bar Taiwan passport holders.
Representatives Tom Tiffany and Andy Ogles sent a letter to Somalia’s ambassador to the US, Dahir Hassan Abdi, expressing concern about Mogadishu’s decision to declare Taiwan passports invalid. The lawmakers said this decision was issued at China’s insistence.
The representatives warned that this action could lead to “severe retaliatory consequences” for Somalia and Somali citizens in the US, including those holding “Temporary Protected Status.” They said retaliatory measures include revoking this status and repatriating them to Somalia.
They said other diplomatic measures in the US arsenal include an immediate suspension of all US visa issuances to Somali nationals, a refusal to recognize Somali passports for entry into or transit through the US, and a freeze on future bilateral aid. The lawmakers said this could also result in the shutdown of Somalia’s embassy in Washington, the expulsion of its personnel, and potentially even a complete break in diplomatic ties between the US and Somalia.
“After all, if the Somali government insists on acting as little more than a branch office of the Chinese Communist Party, there is no reason for the United States to continue to pretend that it is independent, legitimate, or worthy of U.S. recognition,” said the representatives. They closed by calling on Mogadishu to avoid these possible consequences by “immediately reversing its arbitrary and misguided edict regarding the validity of Taiwanese passports.”
The Somali Civil Aviation Authority issued a notice on April 22 stating that, starting April 30, all passports and related travel documents issued by Taiwan or its affiliated institutions would be invalid for entry into, exit from, or transit through Somalia. It said its decision was based on Somalia’s adherence to the “one China” principle under UN Resolution 2758.
On Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs protested the move, accusing Somalia of “acting under China’s instigation.” It also condemned Somalia’s interpretation of UN Resolution 2758 and linking it to the “one China” principle, which it said is an attempt to create the illusion that Taiwan is subordinate to China.
Founded in 2016, Horndiplomat has grown into one of the leading independent media outlets in the Horn of Africa. With a strong commitment to journalism, media development, and press freedom, Horndiplomat serves as a vital source of news, analysis, and in-depth reporting on regional and international affairs.
Horndiplomat covers a wide range of topics, including politics, economy, security, diplomacy, and social issues, providing balanced and insightful reporting that shapes discussions across the region.