Somaliland Ends Decade-Long Clan Conflict with Historic Peace Agreement in El Afweyn

By: Mohamed Duale
EL AFWEYN, Somaliland — A decade-long clan conflict that plagued the eastern Somaliland town of El Afweyn has formally ended, following a three-month national reconciliation initiative led by the government.
The peace was sealed at a closing ceremony on Saturday, May 3, The Republic of Somaliland led by Vice President Ambassador Mohamed Ali Aw Abdi, marking a major step toward national unity and local stability in the Sanaag region. The El Afweyn Peace Conference, backed by broad community and political participation, concluded with a binding agreement and resolutions aimed at sustaining lasting peace.
“We want an El Afweyn with common interests, common feelings, and shared aspirations — not one divided by disputes or divergent goals,” the Vice President said in his address. “I want an El Afweyn free of violence and killings, an El Afweyn that rejects tribalism and division and instead embraces unity.”
He emphasized that the agreement would be followed by development initiatives, conditional on its full implementation.
“When the government sees that the peace decisions have been implemented,” he added, “the projects pledged will be prioritized, and the government will devote its resources to their implementation. The decisions you have made will be implemented as they are; no one can sway or change them at all.”
The event drew attendance from cabinet ministers, leaders of national political parties, parliamentarians, regional officials, clan elders, scholars, youth, and women leaders. The outcome included consensus-driven resolutions aimed at conflict prevention and socio-economic recovery.
Vice President Aw Abdi also acknowledged the suffering endured by residents of El Afweyn over the years.
“My commitment is that we should never again witness residents of El Afweyn turning on each other. The youth must not be drawn to arms, and our women must never again be forced to mourn,” he said.
As part of the peace effort, the government will integrate hundreds of local militia members into the national armed forces — a strategic step designed to eliminate competing power structures and reinforce state authority.
Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro praised the agreement in a nationally televised address, describing it as both a constitutional duty and a deeply personal moment of national healing.
“Today, my joy over the peace achieved in El Afweyn is not only because of my constitutional duty as President to seek and maintain the security of my people,” he said. “It is also because I am a citizen who rejoices in the peace and brotherhood that has ended the meaningless bloodshed that afflicted the people of El Afweyn for many years.”
Framing the peace within Islamic values, the President quoted religious teachings to reinforce the moral importance of reconciliation.
“The believers are but brothers; so make peace between your brothers.” (Surah al-Ḥujurāt 49:10) , Moreover, the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) taught that reconciliation among people surpasses even prayer, fasting, and almsgiving in merit.,”
President Irro reiterated that resolving the El Afweyn conflict had been a top priority for his administration and that the Vice President was given full political backing to lead the mission.
“Let us not allow the events of yesterday to determine who we are today or what our future should be,” he said. “Clanism is the root cause of injustice, underdevelopment, and social division. History has never recorded a successful nation whose people were divided by clan, religion, or regionalism.”
To support sustainable peace, the government announced two development initiatives for El Afweyn. Among them is a newly approved Technical and Vocational Training Institute aimed at youth employment and skills development.
“Our goal is for it to become a center that produces skilled technicians who will be recognized across the country’s technical and vocational sectors,” the President said.
In parallel, stronger community-based security partnerships are being planned to address the proliferation of arms and prevent future outbreaks of violence.
“We will also place special emphasis on preventing anything that could lead to renewed conflict, strengthening security forces and institutions so that, in cooperation with the community, they can eliminate the illegal possession of arms,” the President said.
He also highlighted that the peace process was entirely led by Somalilanders, consistent with the country’s long-standing approach to indigenous conflict resolution.
“We should all take pride in the fact that this peacebuilding and conflict resolution process was led by our own hands — not by foreign envoys or external interference. This is the foundation upon which we built our republic.”
Closing his speech, the President underlined the enduring value of national unity.
“You have taught the entire nation a vital lesson — that no matter what happens, the bonds of brotherhood and our shared identity as Somalilanders are greater than any conflict,” he said.
