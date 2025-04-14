UK Donates $3.9M to support Somalia’s fight against al-Shabaab

UK contributes $3.9 million to UNSOS Somalia Security Forces Trust Fund for a safer and more secure Somalia
UK funding through UNSOS is supporting 18,900 Somali security personnel in the vital fight against violent extremists
UK support will enable UNSOS to continue delivering food rations, fuel and casualty evacuations
The United Kingdom has bolstered its support for the Somali Security Forces (SSF) with a further $3.9 million donation to the United Nations-administered SSF Trust Fund. The Trust Fund, managed by the United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS), currently supports 18,900 personnel from the Somali National Army and Somali Police Force.
In 2024, UK funding enabled UNSOS to deliver 6,000 tons of food rations and 2000 tons of diesel fuel to the SSF, as well as providing casualty evacuations (casevac) for hundreds of wounded SSF personnel. The latest contribution will provide more of this essential logistical support to the SSF.
UNSOS requires a minimum of $2 million monthly to support the increase of SSF personnel from 18,900 to 20,900 as outlined in UN Security Council Resolution 2767 (2024). This funding is urgently needed. Additionally, UNSOS’s life-saving casevac support is particularly critical during ongoing operations.
The UK remains committed to supporting Somalia’s security transition, a key part of which is enabling UNSOS to continue providing its vital assistance to the SSF.
British Ambassador to Somalia, Mike Nithavrianakis, said of the contribution:
“The UK is a firm friend of Somalia and at this vital moment, I’m proud to be announcing further funding to support the fight against violent extremists. I encourage other partners to contribute to the UNSOS SSF Trust Fund, to support the brave Somali Security Forces and to ensure a safe and secure future for all Somalis and the region.”
Somalia’s National Security Advisor, Hussein Sheikh Ali, also called for increased support to the Trust Fund, while reiterating the government’s commitment to utilising the Fund’s resources effectively.
“The logistical support provided by UNSOS has been significant for the Somali Security Forces, mainly in casevac and medevac. We urge donors to increase funding in 2025 as FGS continues to generate new forces. I reiterate the Somali government’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and adherence to international standards in the use of these resources and support provided,” said Mr Ali.
The Head of UNSOS, Aisa Kirabo Kacyira, also thanks the British Embassy for the UK’s continued support.
“I remain grateful to the UK Government for its steadfast support of the SSF in the ongoing transition process. Casevac exercises have helped UNSOS to save the lives of wounded soldiers and boosted the morale of the SSF. It is crucial to have a reliable, predictable Trust Fund and I urge partners to also contribute as we continue to support Somalia’s security transition.”
This latest round of funding from the UK to UNSOS builds on earlier contributions and increases the total amount of financial support to over $50 million since 2021.
Background for Editors
You can follow UK activity in Somalia @UKinSomalia on X and Facebook and at British Embassy Mogadishu – GOV.UK (www.gov.uk). In February 2025 the UK contributed £5million in addition to earlier contributions of £5 million in September 2024; £2.75 million in April 2024; £5 million in January 2024; and £5 million in December 2023. Since 2021, the UK has provided over £40.73 million (over $50 million) in voluntary contributions to UNSOS in support of the SSF Trust Fund. UNSOS currently supports 18,900 Somali National Army (SNA) and Somali Police Force (SPF) personnel in joint or coordinated operations with the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) as mandated by UN Security Council Resolution (2741) adopted on 28 June 2024.
