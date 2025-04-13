Taiwan Expands Smart Healthcare Project to Erigavo Regional Hospital: A New Milestone in Somaliland–Taiwan Cooperation

In a significant move towards strengthening Somaliland’s healthcare infrastructure, the Taiwan Representative Office announced that the next phase of the Somaliland Health Information System (HIS) will soon extend to Erigavo Regional Hospital. This development marks a new chapter in the ongoing digital health collaboration between Taiwan and Somaliland.
At a ceremony attended by local health officials and international partners, Taiwan Representative Allen delivered a compelling speech that underscored the spirit of cross-border solidarity and innovation. “It is my pleasure on behalf of the Taiwan Government to join this event today. We appreciate your commitment towards the development of healthcare in Somaliland, particularly to the seed trainers. You are the seeds of smart healthcare in Somaliland,” he stated.
He praised the dedication of the local trainees, referring to them as the pioneers of a digital healthcare future in the region. “The knowledge and skills you gain will not only help your hospitals, but also help shape the future of digital health in Somaliland. In this regard, I would like to congratulate you: Hambalyo, Hambalyo, Hambalyo.”
According to the 2025 Numbeo Health Care and Health Care Cost Index, Taiwan has been ranked number one in the world for the seventh consecutive year—highlighting the excellence of its robust healthcare system. Representative Allen affirmed Taiwan’s commitment to sharing its best practices with Somaliland. “Taiwan shares our best, and Taiwan shares what we are good at. We are glad to lend our best experiences, knowledge, and technology to Somaliland—a country that shares our vision for a healthier future.”
The Health Information System (HIS), a cornerstone of Taiwan’s healthcare success, will not only improve the quality and transparency of care but will also enhance the efficiency of medical professionals. In a visionary statement, Allen also revealed that the project’s next phase includes AI and Smart Healthcare capabilities, developed in collaboration with The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. This upgrade is expected to elevate the standard of healthcare in Somaliland significantly.
Echoing the values of shared development, Allen reaffirmed Taiwan’s belief that “Health, Care, and Empathy transcend borders.” He added, “Taiwan cares, Taiwan is helping, and Taiwan is leading.”
In his address, Representative Allen recounted his recent meeting with Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro, where he likened the Taiwan–Somaliland relationship to an aircraft carrier protected by four ships: FriendSHIP, PartnerSHIP, LeaderSHIP, and ScholarSHIP. “We need to work together to safeguard our relationship,” he said.
He concluded with a powerful African proverb: “If you want to walk fast, you walk alone, but if you want to walk far, you walk together.” Taiwan, he emphasized, is committed to walking hand in hand with Somaliland on the path to a better, smarter, and healthier future.
The expansion of the HIS project to Erigavo Regional Hospital is more than a technological upgrade—it is a token of friendship, a symbol of shared values, and a promise of progress.
