Somaliland’s Ministry of Defence Condemns Somalia-Backed Militias Over Sanaag Attack

The Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Somaliland has issued a strong condemnation of what it describes as an unprovoked attack by Somalia-backed militias on pastoralist communities in the Dhuurmadare area of the Sanaag region.
In a press release issued today, the Ministry stated: “The Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Somaliland strongly condemns the recent aggression by militias aligned with the Federal Government of Somalia, who launched an unprovoked attack on pastoralist communities in the Dhuurmadare area of the Sanaag region.”
The Ministry further alleged that the assault was politically motivated and linked directly to the leadership in Mogadishu. “Intelligence confirms the assault was orchestrated under the directive of Somalia’s Prime Minister, following his politically motivated visit to Las Anod, aimed at inciting unrest within Somaliland’s borders,” the statement read.
Highlighting the broader regional implications, the Ministry said: “Such actions are a direct violation of regional peace and an affront to the principles of sovereignty and neighbourly relations.” It warned that “at a time when Somaliland continues to champion stability and cooperation in the Horn of Africa, this provocation undermines collective efforts for peace.”
The Ministry also challenged Somalia’s ongoing efforts to interfere in Somaliland’s sovereign matters on both the regional and international stage. “The Republic of Somaliland rejects all forms of external interference in its internal affairs, particularly Somalia’s attempts to undermine Somaliland’s regional stability and obstruct its international engagement,” the Ministry emphasized.
Reaffirming its stance, the Somaliland government reiterated its dedication to national defense and peaceful coexistence: “The Republic of Somaliland reaffirms its commitment to defending its people, safeguarding its territorial integrity, and promoting peaceful coexistence in the region.”
In a call to the international community, the Ministry urged external actors to take the situation seriously: “The Government of Somaliland urges the international community and regional partners to take serious note of this escalation and support measures to de-escalate tensions and uphold regional peace.”
The statement underscores increasing tensions between Somaliland and Somalia, particularly in regions such as eastern Sanaag and eastern Sool, where Somalia has used militias to interfere. These recurring provocations not only threaten local stability but also complicate broader efforts to secure peace and cooperation across the Horn of Africa, amid Somaliland’s ongoing bid for international recognition and engagement.
