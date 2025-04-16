Somaliland Suspends Talks with Somalia Following PM’s Provocative Visit to Las Anod

By:Mohamed Duale, Horndiplomat Editor
Hargeisa, April 16, 2025 – The Republic of Somaliland has officially declared an end to all dialogue with Somalia, citing repeated violations of its sovereignty and the most recent provocation—Somalia Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre’s controversial visit to Las Anod in the Sool region of Somaliland on April 12, 2025.
In an official communiqué released today following a cabinet meeting chaired by the President of the Republic of Somaliland, H.E. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdilahi “Irro”, the Somaliland government condemned the visit as a “direct breach of international law and Somaliland’s territorial integrity.” The move was described as a deliberate act of political provocation, intended to destabilize the already fragile security situation in the region.
The communiqué outlined several key positions:
No Prisoner Negotiations: The Somaliland government emphasized that it has not held any negotiations with Somalia regarding the transfer of detainees, dismissing Mogadishu’s claims as political deflection. The prisoners brought by the Somalia Prime Minister to Mogadishu are not prisoners of war. Somaliland’s government regards this move as an attempt to cover up the political failure currently plaguing the Somalia government.
Coordination with International Partners: Somaliland stated that it has been engaging with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and diplomatic partners including the United States, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates to resolve detainee issues through internationally recognized procedures.
Appeal to the International Community: The Government of the Republic of Somaliland calls on the international community to urgently respond to the violations being committed by the Government of Somalia in the Eastern Sool region of Somaliland. It also urges support for Somaliland’s efforts to restore peace in the region. The government warned that continued aggression from Mogadishu could embolden extremist groups and threaten broader regional peace and security.
Formal Withdrawal from Talks: Most significantly, the government announced the immediate suspension of all dialogue with Somalia, reaffirming that Somaliland’s independence and sovereignty are not up for negotiation.
