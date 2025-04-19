By: Horn Diplomat Staff Writer Dhuurmadare, Sanaag Region | April 18, 2025
Tensions in the Horn of Africa have escalated sharply as Somaliland Armed Forces seized a cache of weapons bearing markings of the Federal Government of Somalia, following an armed clash with militias in the eastern Sanaag region.
The seized wooden ammunition containers are clearly labeled: “MINISTRY OF DEFENSE ARMED FORCES – THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF SOMALIA, CONTRACT NO: 1/1/438/1/SOMALIA” — an explosive revelation pointing to the misuse of foreign-supplied military aid originally intended to combat terrorism in Somalia.
On April 18, the Somaliland Ministry of Defence issued a strong condemnation, accusing Mogadishu of sponsoring an unprovoked attack against pastoralist communities in Dhuurmadare. The Ministry stated that the assault was orchestrated under the directive of Somalia’s Prime Minister, following his politically charged visit to Las Anod. Intelligence reports suggest the attack was part of a broader effort to stir unrest within Somaliland’s traditionally stable borders.
“This aggression is not only a violation of Somaliland’s sovereignty but a reckless provocation that undermines peace in the entire region,” the Ministry stated. “At a time when we champion security and cooperation, Somalia is fueling instability through proxy militias.”
While Somaliland has maintained peace and democratic governance for over three decades, Somalia remains entangled in conflict and extremist violence. Al-Shabaab, the al-Qaeda-affiliated terror group, continues to expand its territorial control and now reportedly threatens the outskirts of Mogadishu itself. Observers argue that Mogadishu’s diversion of military resources from anti-terror operations to political warfare is exacerbating insecurity across the region.
Regional analysts warn that this development could have serious repercussions for international military donors—particularly those who provide arms and funding to Somalia under counter-terrorism frameworks. The Somaliland Ministry has called on global stakeholders, including the United Nations, African Union, and key Western governments, to urgently investigate how Somali-labeled weapons reached insurgents operating outside of internationally accepted mandates.
“This isn’t just a localized conflict,” said one regional diplomat. “It reflects a disturbing trend where international aid is repurposed for internal political agendas, threatening broader regional security and humanitarian stability.”
Somalia is grappling with internal collapse and the growing threat of extremist groups like Al-Shabaab, while Somaliland stands firm as a stable, independent nation committed to peace and regional security. Despite facing mounting pressure from Somalia-backed militias, Somaliland continues to demonstrate responsible leadership and military discipline. This moment presents a vital opportunity for the international community to recognize Somaliland’s stability, support its sovereignty, and take decisive action to prevent further destabilization in the Horn of Africa.
