Somaliland President Unveils Bold Foreign Policy, Strengthens Global Ties

By: Mohamed Duale
During his Annual State of the Nation Address to the Parliament, Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdilahi Irro reaffirmed the Republic of Somaliland’s unwavering commitment to international recognition, regional diplomacy, and the defense of national sovereignty.
The President underscored his administration’s early successes in revitalizing Somaliland’s foreign policy and strengthening ties with key global partners.
“We have worked diligently to ensure that the voice of the Republic of Somaliland is heard in key international forums,” he stated.
Deepening Strategic Partnership with the UAE
President Irro spotlighted Somaliland’s growing relationship with the United Arab Emirates, calling the Gulf country a vital strategic partner. He announced that the UAE has pledged to invest in Somaliland’s livestock, agriculture, fisheries, and mining sectors, while also supporting efforts to access international markets.
Technical teams from both countries are already working to operationalize these commitments. The UAE has also pledged assistance in critical infrastructure sectors, including healthcare, education, water, and road development.
President Irro also represented Somaliland at the World Governments Summit in Dubai, where he joined leaders and investors from over 140 countries.
“This summit significantly advanced Somaliland’s international outreach and restored our diplomatic presence on the global stage. It also served as a platform to showcase our untapped resources to international investors. Our message from that summit reached over 50 million people across the globe.”
Strengthening Global Diplomatic Engagements
The President emphasized expanded diplomatic ties with both the United States and the United Kingdom. Somaliland has seen renewed interest from Washington in its development agenda, while London has pledged ongoing security cooperation and broader partnerships.
“We have also established meaningful diplomatic channels with key nations that are well-positioned to support our national cause. Notably, we have strengthened our engagement with the United States, encouraging greater interest in Somaliland’s development, and with the United Kingdom, from whom we have received support in the area of security cooperation and broader partnership initiatives..”
He also welcomed growing international recognition of Somaliland’s work in peacebuilding, reconciliation, and institutional development, particularly in eastern regions of the country.
“Influential regional and international stakeholders have commended Somaliland’s efforts toward institutional development, peacebuilding, and reconciliation—particularly in the eastern regions of the country.”
According to Mohamed Abdisamad, a political analyst in the Horn of Africa with a particular focus on Somaliland’s case for recognition, “The Somaliland President’s speech on foreign affairs highlights key strategic pillars important to the nation and his administration, including the pursuit of international recognition, strengthening regional cooperation, developing the economy and investment, and enhancing engagement with international partners.”
Building Regional Relations with Ethiopia and Djibouti
President Irro reiterated his administration’s commitment to maintaining strong neighborly relations with both Ethiopia and Djibouti. He revealed that preparations are underway for official state visits to both countries to deepen cooperation and dialogue.
“The Republic of Somaliland continues to deepen its historical, neighborly, and cooperative relations with the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the Republic of Djibouti, and my administration is preparing for official visits to both countries.”
Under President Irro’s leadership, Somaliland has embarked on a more assertive foreign policy aimed at strengthening its position on the global stage. The government is actively seeking to align Somaliland’s strategic interests with those of key international actors, particularly the United States. Over the past few months, there has been increasing engagement from members of the U.S. Congress and Senate, with notable support from prominent Republican figures associated with President Donald Trump.
This growing attention from Washington highlights Somaliland’s strategic value in the Horn of Africa and its critical role in regional stability. In a significant diplomatic move, President Irro sent a letter to U.S. President Donald Trump, as reported by The New York Times, reinforcing Somaliland’s commitment to fostering stronger ties with the U.S.
Additionally, Somaliland’s growing relationship with Taiwan and the UAE has further elevated its diplomatic standing. Both nations recognize Somaliland’s potential as a key regional partner and have shown strong support for its development efforts.
With this momentum, the Irro administration is determined to advance Somaliland’s long-standing pursuit of international recognition through proactive diplomacy, strategic partnerships, and a strengthened position within the broader Horn of Africa region.
