Somaliland President Highlights Key Achievements in First 100 Days

By: Mohamed Duale
In a landmark address to the nation and Parliament, the President of republic of Somaliland Abdirahman Mohamed Abdilahi presented a comprehensive report on his administration’s achievements during its first 100 days in office. With a focus on national security, economic development, governance reforms, and foreign relations, the President’s speech underscored a strong commitment to fostering stability, prosperity, and global recognition for Somaliland.
Horn Diplomat presents a summary of the President’s speech to the joint session of Parliament, highlighting the key areas the President focused on in his national address.
National Security and Sovereignty: Strengthening Defense and Border Security
The President opened his address by emphasizing the critical role of security in Somaliland’s pursuit of recognition and stability. Over the past 100 days, the government has implemented a series of reforms to modernize its national defense forces:
-
Military Training: Over 700 military officers have undergone extensive training, with some receiving advanced education abroad..
-
Civilian Integration: All batches of civilian defense forces and their arms have now been integrated into the national army, significantly strengthening the defense sector.
-
Border Security: The country’s border security infrastructure has been enhanced, including state-of-the-art surveillance systems along Somaliland’s maritime borders.
-
National Reserve Force: A newly established National Reserve Force is set to support national defense and peacekeeping initiatives.
-
Coast Guard Expansion: The capacity of the Coast Guard has been bolstered, particularly to combat illegal activities in Somaliland’s waters, which is vital both for national security and regional maritime trade.
In addition, the government has undertaken a detailed census and registration of its military forces to ensure an accurate count of the various units and remove any ambiguous or misleading terminology. This is crucial to the launch of a substantial salary increase for the military. As of today, soldiers now receive their pay directly from the National Treasury. Furthermore, soldiers and their families will benefit from free healthcare and services. The government is also committed to further developing the military’s promotion and reward systems, ensuring recognition for their service and dedication.
These efforts, coupled with financial reforms in the defense sector, underscore Somaliland’s determination to project security in a volatile region while laying the foundation for sustainable governance.
Governance and Economic Reforms: Transparency and Revenue Growth
A key pillar of the administration’s agenda is the revitalization of Somaliland’s economy through good governance. The President outlined several steps to enhance efficiency and combat corruption within government agencies:
-
Tax Reforms: Revisions to the national tax system have resulted in a 19% increase in government revenue from January to March 2025.
-
Governance Transparency: The government has rolled out transparent governance mechanisms, including independent audits, to ensure fiscal discipline and accountability.
-
Judicial Strengthening: Reforms to the judicial system have been implemented to ensure the independence of the courts, a crucial factor for domestic stability and attracting foreign investment.
These initiatives represent a strong commitment to creating a business-friendly environment, critical for international recognition and sustained economic growth.
Economic Growth and Infrastructure Development: Building for the Future
The President’s 100-day report also outlined ambitious plans to spur economic growth, focusing on infrastructure development, national productivity, and resource utilization:
-
Infrastructure Projects: Major road construction initiatives are underway, enhancing connectivity between rural and urban regions and facilitating trade.
-
Port Developments: The development of Lughaya Port and upgrades to Berbera Port are progressing, with the aim of transforming these strategic locations into regional economic hubs.
-
Energy Initiatives: A landmark initiative to reduce electricity costs in Berbera aims to lower prices to $0.20 per kilowatt-hour by mid-2025, positioning Somaliland as a competitive energy provider in the Horn of Africa.
-
Resource Utilization: Somaliland is tapping into its rich natural resources, focusing on agriculture, fisheries, and mining to diversify its economy. A $20 million agreement with the Pharo Foundation aims to boost agricultural productivity and improve water access in drought-prone areas.
Social Development and Public Welfare: Improving Health and Education
The administration has placed a significant emphasis on improving social services, particularly in health and education:
-
Healthcare: Over 70 health centers have been renovated or reopened, expanding access to basic healthcare services, particularly in remote areas.
-
Education Reforms: A revamped curriculum aimed at enhancing critical thinking and ethical development has been introduced, alongside efforts to promote gender equality in schools.
-
Prison Education: New educational programs for prisoners have been launched to aid their reintegration into society, reflecting the government’s focus on rehabilitation and social stability.
These social reforms align with the President’s vision of building a stronger human capital foundation for long-term development.
Foreign Policy: Advancing International Recognition and Strategic Partnerships
The President’s address highlighted Somaliland’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its international relations with the goal of securing global recognition and fostering mutually beneficial partnerships:
-
Global Diplomacy: Somaliland’s diplomatic efforts have focused on convincing the international community of its right to self-recognition, emphasizing its peaceful development, security, and commitment to democratic governance.
-
Strategic Partnerships: The President outlined a series of successful engagements with key global players:
-
United Arab Emirates (UAE): A strengthened relationship with the UAE has led to agreements for investment in sectors such as livestock, agriculture, fisheries, and minerals. These partnerships also extend to healthcare, education, water, and infrastructure development.
-
Global Summit: The President’s participation in a global summit hosted by the UAE in Dubai provided a platform to promote Somaliland’s untapped resources and attract international investors.
-
Support from the US and UK: Increasing cooperation with the United States and the United Kingdom, particularly in the areas of security and economic development, has boosted Somaliland’s international standing.
-
-
Regional Diplomacy: The President reiterated Somaliland’s commitment to peace and stability in the Horn of Africa, stressing the importance of strengthening ties with neighboring countries like Ethiopia and Djibouti. Plans for high-level visits are underway to deepen regional cooperation.
In a significant development regarding Somaliland’s sovereignty, the President addressed recent tensions with Somalia. The government of Somaliland has clarified its position regarding the arrival of the Prime Minister of Somalia in the eastern Sool region of Somaliland. This stance was outlined in a statement issued after the 16th meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Somaliland, chaired by the President on Wednesday, April 16, 2025. The statement conveyed that Somaliland had officially ended all talks with Somalia.
The Somaliland government expressed that the arrival of the Somali Prime Minister constitutes a violation of Somaliland’s sovereignty and is perceived as an act of aggression aimed at disrupting and undermining Somaliland’s peacebuilding and reconciliation efforts, which have been achieved through significant sacrifice. The government warned that such provocations could lead to rapid internal conflicts.
In the statement, the Republic of Somaliland emphasized its continued commitment to peace, reconciliation, and good neighborly relations, while asserting that it has the full capability to defend itself against any form of aggression.
National Unity and Democracy: A Commitment to Inclusivity and Peace
Internally, the President reiterated his administration’s dedication to national unity, democratic governance, and peacebuilding:
-
Unity and Inclusivity: Efforts are underway to ensure all segments of Somaliland’s society are represented in national decision-making processes, with an emphasis on rebuilding trust in the government through broad stakeholder engagement.
-
Peace and Reconciliation: The establishment of a national institution for peace and reconciliation has been a key initiative. The successful disarmament of militias and the return of weapons to the national government in Ceel-Afweyn marked a significant achievement in the region’s long-standing conflict resolution.
-
Acknowledging Local Leaders: The President praised the local elders, chiefs, and clan leaders for their pivotal role in ending violence and bringing peace to conflict-prone areas.