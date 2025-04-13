Somaliland Offers U.S. Strategic Foothold Amid China Tensions: A Letter to President Trump

In the blistering sun of the Gulf of Aden, two key maritime facilities—the port and airstrip in Berbera—stand at the center of Somaliland’s ambitious diplomatic play. After regaining its independence in 1991, Somaliland is now offering the United States a bold deal: lease these strategic sites in exchange for long-sought international recognition.
The pitch comes at a time of heightened global tensions and shifting U.S. interests in East Africa. With attacks from Houthi rebels disrupting Red Sea trade and China expanding its presence on the continent, Somaliland believes its pro-Western stance, strategic geography, and decades of governance make it a valuable partner.
A Bold Offer to Washington
Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi told The New York Times that he hopes U.S. President Donald Trump’s business-focused mindset will open the door to recognition. “Myself and my people are hopeful that the business-mindedness of President Trump will lead to the recognition of Somaliland,” he said from the presidential palace in Hargeisa.
The proposal includes a U.S. military base on the 500-mile Somaliland coastline along the Gulf of Aden—one of the world’s busiest and most vital shipping corridors. This would give Washington a critical position from which to monitor regional conflicts, particularly in Somalia and Yemen.
America’s New Look at the Horn
As the U.S. considers scaling back its embassy operations in Mogadishu due to persistent security threats, the idea of shifting resources to Somaliland is gaining traction. The Berbera airstrip—originally built by the Soviet Union and later used by NASA—is among the longest in Africa and remains largely unused despite a recent renovation by the United Arab Emirates.
Somaliland, which maintains strong relations with Taiwan, has also caught Washington’s eye as a willing partner in countering Chinese influence. “Many countries, when forced to choose between the U.S. and China, opt for the latter,”
” “We have consistently chosen — and will continue to choose — America, Taiwan and other free, democratic partners,” President Abdullahi wrote in a letter to Trump earlier this year.
Pushback from Mogadishu and Beijing
The bold move has stirred tension across the Horn. The Somalia government, which considers Somaliland part of its territory, has hired lobbyists in Washington and reportedly offered access to Berbera—despite not controlling it. Somaliland dismissed the offer as “desperate.”
China, meanwhile, has intensified its own pressure campaign, holding meetings and delivering aid to a region in eastern Somaliland where conflict persists. The move is widely viewed as an effort to undercut Somaliland’s growing alignment with Taiwan and the U.S.
Local Support, Global Stakes
Despite not having formal recognition, Somaliland has successfully held multiple peaceful elections and established functioning institutions. Its people continue to demonstrate resilience, and the region is steadily working towards overcoming challenges like poverty, youth unemployment, and limited access to international agreements and development funds.
Still, many young Somalilanders believe the risk is worth taking. “For 34 years, we have proven to the world that we are an example of peace and stability,” said Hafsa Omer, 22, an activist and founder of Somaliland’s first all-girls basketball team. “Give us our recognition now.”
The United States recalibrates its presence in the Horn of Africa and global rivalries intensify, Somaliland’s calculated diplomacy is pushing it closer to international legitimacy. With its commitment to democratic governance, regional stability, and alignment with Western allies like Taiwan, Somaliland is positioning itself not just as a local actor—but as a key geopolitical player in one of the world’s most strategically vital corridors.
