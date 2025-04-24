Somaliland Minister of Environment Meets UK Officials to Strengthen Cooperation

Hargeisa – April 24, 2025- Somaliland is making significant strides in its efforts to tackle climate change and promote environmental sustainability. The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, led by Minister Abdillahi Jama Osman (Geeljire), has been at the forefront of these efforts, culminating in two key events that highlight both international and domestic initiatives aimed at safeguarding the environment.
In a major step forward, Minister Geeljire met with senior officials from the United Kingdom Embassy to discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation on climate and environmental issues. The UK Embassy Development Director, Christopher Pycroft , and the Deputy Head of the UK Office in Somaliland, Mrs. Tatiana Fernandes , were key participants in this crucial dialogue. The talks focused on areas such as climate adaptation, environmental protection, and capacity building, with the goal of strengthening long-term cooperation between Somaliland and the UK.
The UK delegation praised Somaliland’s proactive approach to climate resilience and pledged continued support for the country’s ongoing and future environmental projects.
“We are pleased to deepen our cooperation with the United Kingdom in areas that are vital for the future of our country and the planet,” said Minister Geeljire. “This partnership will help us achieve our shared vision of a greener and more sustainable future.”
In addition to these international efforts, Somaliland is also focusing on national environmental action. On Tuesday, Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdilahi (Irro) attended two significant ceremonies in Hargeisa, marking the launch of the government’s ambitious plan to combat climate change at home.
The first ceremony celebrated 15th April as National Planting Trees Day, a day dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of trees and the environment. National Planting Trees Day aims to address the pressing environmental issues faced by the country, including desertification and deforestation, which have been exacerbated by climate change.
The second event saw the official announcement of the government’s bold plan to plant 3 million trees across Somaliland during President Irro’s tenure. The “Togetherness and Action” initiative is a nationwide effort that seeks to restore and protect the environment, improve local ecosystems, and mitigate the adverse impacts of climate change.
“The goal of National Planting Trees Day and our 3 million tree planting campaign is to safeguard the future of our environment and people,” said President Irro. “Through this initiative, we are laying the foundation for a greener and more sustainable Somaliland.”
The tree planting initiative will involve local communities, schools, and environmental organizations, with the aim of engaging all sectors of society in preserving the nation’s natural resources. The government hopes that the project will not only combat environmental degradation but also create long-term benefits for the population, such as improved air quality and enhanced biodiversity.
The combination of Somaliland’s domestic tree planting campaign and its strengthened international partnerships reflects the country’s comprehensive approach to addressing climate change. By working together with the UK and taking decisive action at home, Somaliland is positioning itself as a leader in environmental sustainability in the Horn of Africa.
Founded in 2016, Horndiplomat has grown into one of the leading independent media outlets in the Horn of Africa. With a strong commitment to journalism, media development, and press freedom, Horndiplomat serves as a vital source of news, analysis, and in-depth reporting on regional and international affairs.
Horndiplomat covers a wide range of topics, including politics, economy, security, diplomacy, and social issues, providing balanced and insightful reporting that shapes discussions across the region.